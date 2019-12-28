Class 2A all-state football: Avonworth’s Duke Johncour named Coach of the Year

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour gets doused by the water cooler from Josh Elm as time winds down in the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller stiff-arms Southern Columbia’s Wade Kerstetter during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Kyrie Miller (29) carries for short yardage during the second quarter against Richland in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Ligonier Valley trails 14-0 at halftime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Washington quarterback Zach Swartz looks to pass during the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Avonworth on Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

Fresh off their team’s first PIAA championship appearance, two Avonworth players earned all-state honors Saturday and Duke Johncour was named Pennsylvania’s Coach of the Year in Class 2A.

Antelopes running back Jax Miller and lineman Josh Elm were among six WPIAL players named all-state in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. Also named all-state were Washington teammates Zack Swartz, Zahmere Robinson and Zahki Marshall, along with Burgettstown’s Seth Phillis.

Ligonier Valley, which joins the WPIAL next season, had three players selected: Kyrie Miller, Wylie Spiker and Mike Petrof.

State champion Southern Columbia, the team that defeated Avonworth in the state finals, led the way with eight all-state picks, including player of the year Julian Fleming.

The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley, 6-2, 210, sr.

Kallen Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 190, so.

Zack Swartz, Washington, 6-3, 200, sr.

Caelan Bender, Wilmington, 5-10, 180, jr.

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2, 178, jr.

Running back

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 205, sr.

Jax Miller, Avonworth, 6-1, 183, sr.

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 205, sr.

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-8, 175, so.

Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, 5-9, 186, sr.

Damien Landon, Troy, 6-0, 220, so.

Wide receiver

Razen Reyes, Riverside (District 2), 6-3, 180, sr.

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 210, sr.

Gabe Davis, Minersville, 6-1, 170, jr.

Zahmere Robinson, Washington, 6-0, 170, sr.

Tight end

Junior McConahy, Wilmington, 6-4, 205, sr.

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley, 6-2, 220, sr.

Offensive line

Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 235, sr.

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 6-2, 289, jr.

Jack Imbt, Troy, 6-0, 286, sr.

Jake Chimiak, Wilmington, 6-3, 280, jr.

Josh Elm, Avonworth, 6-4, 268, sr.

Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, 6-3, 250, sr.

Athlete

Caleb Burke, Richland, 6-1, 180, sr.

Steve Borgia, Dunmore, 5-10, 175, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 310, sr.

Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 275, sr.

Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1, 270, sr.

Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 236, sr.

Zahki Marshall, Washington, 6-0, 295, sr.

Linebacker

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 200, sr.

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 205, sr.

Jordan Nelson, Palmerton, 6-2, 190, sr.

Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 210, sr.

Lucas Sabol, Richland, 5-10, 175, sr.

Defensive back

Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 5-9, 160, jr.

Mehki Flowers, Steel-High, 6-1, 190, so.

Shakur Smalls, West Catholic, 6-2, 185, sr.

Specialist

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, 5-10, 195, sr.

Athlete

Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin, 6-3, 210, sr.

Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote, 6-0, 185, sr.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

