Class 2A all-state football: Avonworth’s Duke Johncour named Coach of the Year
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Fresh off their team’s first PIAA championship appearance, two Avonworth players earned all-state honors Saturday and Duke Johncour was named Pennsylvania’s Coach of the Year in Class 2A.
Antelopes running back Jax Miller and lineman Josh Elm were among six WPIAL players named all-state in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. Also named all-state were Washington teammates Zack Swartz, Zahmere Robinson and Zahki Marshall, along with Burgettstown’s Seth Phillis.
Ligonier Valley, which joins the WPIAL next season, had three players selected: Kyrie Miller, Wylie Spiker and Mike Petrof.
State champion Southern Columbia, the team that defeated Avonworth in the state finals, led the way with eight all-state picks, including player of the year Julian Fleming.
The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.
2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley, 6-2, 210, sr.
Kallen Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 190, so.
Zack Swartz, Washington, 6-3, 200, sr.
Caelan Bender, Wilmington, 5-10, 180, jr.
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2, 178, jr.
Running back
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 205, sr.
Jax Miller, Avonworth, 6-1, 183, sr.
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 205, sr.
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-8, 175, so.
Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, 5-9, 186, sr.
Damien Landon, Troy, 6-0, 220, so.
Wide receiver
Razen Reyes, Riverside (District 2), 6-3, 180, sr.
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 210, sr.
Gabe Davis, Minersville, 6-1, 170, jr.
Zahmere Robinson, Washington, 6-0, 170, sr.
Tight end
Junior McConahy, Wilmington, 6-4, 205, sr.
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley, 6-2, 220, sr.
Offensive line
Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 235, sr.
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 6-2, 289, jr.
Jack Imbt, Troy, 6-0, 286, sr.
Jake Chimiak, Wilmington, 6-3, 280, jr.
Josh Elm, Avonworth, 6-4, 268, sr.
Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, 6-3, 250, sr.
Athlete
Caleb Burke, Richland, 6-1, 180, sr.
Steve Borgia, Dunmore, 5-10, 175, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 310, sr.
Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley, 6-2, 275, sr.
Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis, 6-1, 270, sr.
Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 236, sr.
Zahki Marshall, Washington, 6-0, 295, sr.
Linebacker
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 200, sr.
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 205, sr.
Jordan Nelson, Palmerton, 6-2, 190, sr.
Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 210, sr.
Lucas Sabol, Richland, 5-10, 175, sr.
Defensive back
Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 5-9, 160, jr.
Mehki Flowers, Steel-High, 6-1, 190, so.
Shakur Smalls, West Catholic, 6-2, 185, sr.
Specialist
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown, 5-10, 195, sr.
Athlete
Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin, 6-3, 210, sr.
Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote, 6-0, 185, sr.
2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams
