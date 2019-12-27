Class 3A all-state football: Central Valley leads WPIAL teams with 4 honorees

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 11:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley carries past Wyoming Area’s Leonardo Haros during the first quarter of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

WPIAL champion Central Valley, which returned to the PIAA finals for the first time in five years, was rewarded Friday with four all-state selections.

Among the Warriors honored were brothers Reed and Sean FitzSimmons, who solidified the team’s strong defense. Reed, a senior, was the middle linebacker. Sean, a sophomore, played defensive line.

The two combined for 124 solo tackles, 294 total tackles, 12 sacks and 46 tackles for a loss.

Also honored were Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley, a 1,900-yard passer, and defensive back Stephon Hall.

In all, seven athletes from the WPIAL and one from the City League were chosen. The others were Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher and Elijah Mike, Westinghouse’s Dayon Hayes and Derry’s Justin Huss.

The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were scheduled for release Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 3A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Dom DeLuca, Wyoming Area

Coach of the Year: Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Dom DeLuca, Wyoming Area, 6-2, 200, sr.

Lane Voytik, Sharon, 6-1, 210, sr.

Kamal Gray, Pope John Paul II, 6-0, 190, sr.

Brayden Knoblauch, Tamaqua, 5-11, 172, sr.

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley, 6-1, 170, jr.

Running back

Nate Boyle, Tamaqua, 5-8, 178, sr.

Jose Lopez, Middletown, 5-10, 195, sr.

Justin Huss, Derry, 5-9, 155, sr.

Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-10, 170, jr.

Max Hurleman, Wyomissing, 5-11, 180, sr.

Wide receiver

Ty Eilam, Sharon, 5-10, 170, sr.

Rees Watkins, Loyalsock, 6-2, 185, sr.

Matt Kistler, Tamaqua, 5-10, 152, sr.

Jake Reddick, Grove City, 6-3, 190, sr.

Tight end

Dylan Walker, Pope John Paull II, 6-5, 235, sr.

Offensive line

Will Carson, Montoursville, 6-4, 285, sr.

Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-4, 275, sr.

Cobe Frycklund, Jim Thorpe, 6-3, 275, sr.

Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua, 6-0, 244, sr.

Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic, 6-5, 265, sr.

Lance Craig, Grove City, 6-1, 270, sr.

Athlete

Jaden Leiby, North Schuylkill, 5-11, 165, sr.

Riley Daubert, Warrior Run, 5-7, 165, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 6-4, 240, sr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, 6-3, 274, so.

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, 6-4, 237, sr.

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa, 6-1, 305, sr.

Sammy Solomon, Wyoming Area, 6-4, 295, sr.

Jake Green, North Schuylkill, 6-1, 280, sr.

Linebacker

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, 6-3, 235, sr.

Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill, 6-2, 228, sr.

Justin Mitala, Pope John Paul II, 6-2, 210, sr.

Reed FitzSimmons, Central Valley, 6-1, 217, sr.

Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep, 6-2, 210, sr.

Aiden Gair, Loyalsock, 6-3, 210, sr.

Defensive back

Stephon Hall, Central Valley, 6-1, 165, jr.

Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area, 5-8, 160, sr.

Ronald Holmes, Neumann-Goretti, 6-1, 180, sr.

Specialists

Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona, 5-9, 160, jr.

Ian Plankenhorn, Montoursville, 5-10, 155, sr.

Athlete

Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-1, 185, jr.

