Class 4A all-state football: 4 Thomas Jefferson players selected, Cherpak voted top coach
By:
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Thomas Jefferson’s quarterback, top running back, wide receiver and lineman all earned all-state honors Saturday, statewide recognition for winning WPIAL and PIAA titles with an undefeated 16-0 record.
Additionally, Jaguars coach Bill Cherpak was chosen as the Class 4A Coach of the Year in the vote of Pennsylvania football writers.
TJ standouts Shane Stump, Dylan Mallozzi, Dan Deabner and Logan Danielson were among seven WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League players named all-state. The others were South Fayette’s Naman Alemada, Belle Vernon’s Cameron Guess and University Prep’s Michael Snowden.
The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.
2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 4A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore
Coach of the Year: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 200, sr.
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-5, 210, sr.
Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore, 5-10, 180, sr.
Naman Alemada, South Fayette, 6-5, 200, jr.
Running back
Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson, 5-11, 185, sr.
Lenny Kelley, Dallas, 5-10, 175, sr.
Savion Harrison, York Suburban, 5-9, 170, sr.
CJ Funk, Bellefonte, 6-0, 215, sr.
Wide receiver
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 180, sr.
Luke DelGaudio, Dallas, 6-2, 175, sr.
Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore, 6-2, 175, sr.
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore, 6-2, 186, so.
Tight end
Josh Parra, Milton Hershey, 6-5, 212, sr.
Offensive line
Josh Balara, Dallas, 6-2, 290, sr.
Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter, 6-4, 280, jr.
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield, 6-0, 290, sr.
Garth Barclay, York Suburban, 6-7, 255, sr.
Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 285, sr.
Athlete
Janaasah Boone, Valley View, 6-0, 185, sr.
Jaelen Carson, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 178, sr.
D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter, 5-7, 155, jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 265, sr.
Taylor Bolesta, Dallas, 6-0, 255, sr.
Mason Laubach, Berwick, 6-2, 244, jr.
Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey, 6-3, 225, sr.
Eric Montes, Berwick, 6-0, 230, sr.
Linebacker
Jaheim Williams, Cathedral Prep, 6-1, 210, jr.
Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll, 6-2, 220, sr.
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 230, sr.
Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 5-9, 172, sr.
Joey Ferraro, Pottsville, 5-11, 195, sr.
Michael Snowden, University Prep, 6-2, 190, sr.
Defensive back
Teagan Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 185, sr.
Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 195, jr.
Mason Barnes, Pottsville, 6-1, 175, sr.
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-10, 187, sr.
Specialist
Cam Guess, Belle Vernon, 6-0, 190, sr.
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County, 5-10, 170, jr.
Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg, 6-1, 190, sr.
2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, University Prep