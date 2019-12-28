Class 4A all-state football: 4 Thomas Jefferson players selected, Cherpak voted top coach

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 11:00 AM

Thomas Jefferson’s quarterback, top running back, wide receiver and lineman all earned all-state honors Saturday, statewide recognition for winning WPIAL and PIAA titles with an undefeated 16-0 record.

Additionally, Jaguars coach Bill Cherpak was chosen as the Class 4A Coach of the Year in the vote of Pennsylvania football writers.

TJ standouts Shane Stump, Dylan Mallozzi, Dan Deabner and Logan Danielson were among seven WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League players named all-state. The others were South Fayette’s Naman Alemada, Belle Vernon’s Cameron Guess and University Prep’s Michael Snowden.

The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 4A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore

Coach of the Year: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 200, sr.

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-5, 210, sr.

Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore, 5-10, 180, sr.

Naman Alemada, South Fayette, 6-5, 200, jr.

Running back

Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson, 5-11, 185, sr.

Lenny Kelley, Dallas, 5-10, 175, sr.

Savion Harrison, York Suburban, 5-9, 170, sr.

CJ Funk, Bellefonte, 6-0, 215, sr.

Wide receiver

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 180, sr.

Luke DelGaudio, Dallas, 6-2, 175, sr.

Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore, 6-2, 175, sr.

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore, 6-2, 186, so.

Tight end

Josh Parra, Milton Hershey, 6-5, 212, sr.

Offensive line

Josh Balara, Dallas, 6-2, 290, sr.

Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter, 6-4, 280, jr.

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield, 6-0, 290, sr.

Garth Barclay, York Suburban, 6-7, 255, sr.

Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 285, sr.

Athlete

Janaasah Boone, Valley View, 6-0, 185, sr.

Jaelen Carson, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 178, sr.

D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter, 5-7, 155, jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 265, sr.

Taylor Bolesta, Dallas, 6-0, 255, sr.

Mason Laubach, Berwick, 6-2, 244, jr.

Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey, 6-3, 225, sr.

Eric Montes, Berwick, 6-0, 230, sr.

Linebacker

Jaheim Williams, Cathedral Prep, 6-1, 210, jr.

Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll, 6-2, 220, sr.

Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 230, sr.

Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 5-9, 172, sr.

Joey Ferraro, Pottsville, 5-11, 195, sr.

Michael Snowden, University Prep, 6-2, 190, sr.

Defensive back

Teagan Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 185, sr.

Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 195, jr.

Mason Barnes, Pottsville, 6-1, 175, sr.

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-10, 187, sr.

Specialist

Cam Guess, Belle Vernon, 6-0, 190, sr.

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County, 5-10, 170, jr.

Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg, 6-1, 190, sr.

