Class 6A all-state football: Central Catholic leads WPIAL with 4 players

By:

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 10:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic kicker Jonathan Opalko watches his game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the Vikings’ PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal against State College Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Cole Spencer is pressured by Central Catholic during the WPIAL Class 6A championship Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Ed Tillman stiff-arms St. Joseph’s Prep’s Julian Talley during their PIAA Class 6A state semifinal Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mansion Park in Altoona. Previous Next

Central Catholic senior Jonathan Opalko twice made game-winning field goals in the playoffs and had a school-record 54-yarder in the regular season, kicks that earned him all-state honors Saturday.

Opalko was one of four Central Catholic players named all-state in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. The Albany recruit was joined by teammates Eddy Tillman, A.J. Beatty and Elliot Donald, who helped the Vikings win the WPIAL title and reach the state semifinals.

In all, the WPIAL had six players earn all-state honors in Class 6A. The others were Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer and Seneca Valley’s Josh Kaltenberger.

The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 6A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville

Coach of the Year: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 6-0, 195, sr.

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 210, jr.

Will Howard, Downingtown West, 6-4, 215, sr.

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 5-10, 160, jr.

Anthony Harris, Nazareth, 6-3, 187, sr.

Running back

Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic, 5-8, 165, jr.

Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West, 5-8, 160, sr.

Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-8, 190, sr.

Nahjee Adams, Easton Area, 5-11, 180, jr.

Dresyn Green, State College, 5-9, 160, jr.

Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 190, jr.

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 5-8, 185, sr.

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-9, 175, jr.

Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy, 6-2, 187, sr.

Tight end

Nathan Lusk, State College, 6-3, 225, sr.

Offensive line

Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland, 6-5, 300, sr.

Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-4, 305, sr.

Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin, 6-5, 266, sr.

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, 6-5, 290, sr.

Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 285, sr.

Addison Darcy, State College, 6-3, 300, sr.

Athlete

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 175, jr.

Trey Blair, Haverford, 5-11, 190, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

A.J. Beatty, Central Catholic, 6-5, 260, sr.

Elliott Donald, Central Catholic, 6-2, 230, jr.

Jake Wilson, Nazareth, 6-3, 234, sr.

Elijah Jeudy, Northeast, 6-3, 233, jr.

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg, 6-4, 325, jr.

Linebacker

Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 210, sr.

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 6-0, 196, jr.

Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg, 6-0, 210, sr.

Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-1, 225, sr.

Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS, 6-1, 220, sr.

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, 6-0, 210, jr.

Defensive back

Donte Kent, Harrisburg, 5-10, 180, sr.

Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 220, jr.

Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth, 5-11, 167, sr.

Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin, 6-1, 178, sr.

Specialist

Jon Opalko, Central Catholic, 5-10, 160, sr.

Athlete

Isaiah Edwards, State College, 6-0, 211, sr.

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn, 6-2, 210, sr.

•••

2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley