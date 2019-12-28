Class 6A all-state football: Central Catholic leads WPIAL with 4 players
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Central Catholic senior Jonathan Opalko twice made game-winning field goals in the playoffs and had a school-record 54-yarder in the regular season, kicks that earned him all-state honors Saturday.
Opalko was one of four Central Catholic players named all-state in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. The Albany recruit was joined by teammates Eddy Tillman, A.J. Beatty and Elliot Donald, who helped the Vikings win the WPIAL title and reach the state semifinals.
In all, the WPIAL had six players earn all-state honors in Class 6A. The others were Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer and Seneca Valley’s Josh Kaltenberger.
The Class A, 3A and 5A all-state teams were announced Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A were announced Saturday.
2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 6A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville
Coach of the Year: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 6-0, 195, sr.
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 210, jr.
Will Howard, Downingtown West, 6-4, 215, sr.
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 5-10, 160, jr.
Anthony Harris, Nazareth, 6-3, 187, sr.
Running back
Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic, 5-8, 165, jr.
Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West, 5-8, 160, sr.
Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-8, 190, sr.
Nahjee Adams, Easton Area, 5-11, 180, jr.
Dresyn Green, State College, 5-9, 160, jr.
Wide receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 190, jr.
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 5-8, 185, sr.
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-9, 175, jr.
Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy, 6-2, 187, sr.
Tight end
Nathan Lusk, State College, 6-3, 225, sr.
Offensive line
Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland, 6-5, 300, sr.
Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-4, 305, sr.
Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin, 6-5, 266, sr.
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, 6-5, 290, sr.
Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-2, 285, sr.
Addison Darcy, State College, 6-3, 300, sr.
Athlete
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 175, jr.
Trey Blair, Haverford, 5-11, 190, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
A.J. Beatty, Central Catholic, 6-5, 260, sr.
Elliott Donald, Central Catholic, 6-2, 230, jr.
Jake Wilson, Nazareth, 6-3, 234, sr.
Elijah Jeudy, Northeast, 6-3, 233, jr.
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg, 6-4, 325, jr.
Linebacker
Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 210, sr.
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 6-0, 196, jr.
Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg, 6-0, 210, sr.
Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-1, 225, sr.
Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS, 6-1, 220, sr.
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, 6-0, 210, jr.
Defensive back
Donte Kent, Harrisburg, 5-10, 180, sr.
Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 220, jr.
Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth, 5-11, 167, sr.
Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin, 6-1, 178, sr.
Specialist
Jon Opalko, Central Catholic, 5-10, 160, sr.
Athlete
Isaiah Edwards, State College, 6-0, 211, sr.
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn, 6-2, 210, sr.
2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams
