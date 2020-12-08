Class AA wrestlers to watch on WPIAL mats this season
By:
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant
The junior missed his sophomore season while recovering from knee surgery. He was a Class AA WPIAL, Southwest Regional and PIAA champion his freshman season when he compiled a 43-1 record at 182 pounds.
Joey Fischer, South Park
The senior is a two-time WPIAL and PIAA Southwest Regional champion. Fischer (118-13, 44-3 2019-20) finished second in the state in 2020 at 113. He was a WPIAL runner-up in 2018.
Ty Cymmerman, Derry
The senior is a three-time WPIAL and Section 3 champion. Cymmerman (126-22, 39-8 2019-20) placed fourth in the PIAA in 2019 and sixth in 2020 at 126.
Ian Oswalt, Burrell
The senior is a three-time WPIAL champion and Section 3 winner. Oswalt (140-21, 45-7 2019-20) finished second in the PIAA tournament at 132. He will attend Brown.
AJ Corrado, Burrell
The senior is a three-time Section 3 champion and a returning WPIAL champion at 152. Corrado (121-35, 45-8) placed second in the state meet in 2020. He will attend Brown.
Connor Redinger, Quaker Valley
The senior is a two-time WPIAL champion (2018-2019) and three-time finalist (2020). Redinger (107-20, 34-8) had a rough ending to his 2020 season. He failed to reach the state tournament at 152.
Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk
The three-time WPIAL champion has a new team for his senior season. After competing with Freedom for three seasons, Duschek (116-32, 43-8 2019-20) is back in his home district, Blackhawk. He wrestled for Freedom as part of a co-op with Quigley Catholic, which closed.
Trent Schultheis, Freedom
The three-time WPIAL champion is also a three-time PIAA placewinner. Schultheis (115-29, 39-6 2019-20) finished second in the PIAA in 2019 and fourth in 2020.
Class AA newcomers
Rune Lawrence, Frazier
The freshman is a two-time state junior high champion. His brother, Thayne, was a four-time WPIAL champion. Rune may be better.
Grant MacKay, Laurel
The sophomore was a PIAA qualifier in Class AAA at North Allegheny in 2020. Now he’s transferred to Laurel. He was 39-12 and finished fourth in the WPIAL at 152.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• Pine-Richland DE Miguel Jackson makes commitment to Charlotte after losing scholarship at Liberty
• In year like no other, Burrell wrestlers look to capture 14th straight WPIAL title
• Teams to watch in WPIAL Class AA wrestling this season
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional’s Kindelberger honored
• Led by 3-time WPIAL champ, Derry wrestlers gunning for playoff return