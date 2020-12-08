Class AA wrestlers to watch on WPIAL mats this season

By:

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 5:59 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review South Park’s Joey Fischer, left, wrestles against Gary Steen of Reynolds in the 113-pound Class AA final at the state tournament last season.

WPIAL Class AA wrestlers to watch

Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

The junior missed his sophomore season while recovering from knee surgery. He was a Class AA WPIAL, Southwest Regional and PIAA champion his freshman season when he compiled a 43-1 record at 182 pounds.

Joey Fischer, South Park

The senior is a two-time WPIAL and PIAA Southwest Regional champion. Fischer (118-13, 44-3 2019-20) finished second in the state in 2020 at 113. He was a WPIAL runner-up in 2018.

Ty Cymmerman, Derry

The senior is a three-time WPIAL and Section 3 champion. Cymmerman (126-22, 39-8 2019-20) placed fourth in the PIAA in 2019 and sixth in 2020 at 126.

Ian Oswalt, Burrell

The senior is a three-time WPIAL champion and Section 3 winner. Oswalt (140-21, 45-7 2019-20) finished second in the PIAA tournament at 132. He will attend Brown.

AJ Corrado, Burrell

The senior is a three-time Section 3 champion and a returning WPIAL champion at 152. Corrado (121-35, 45-8) placed second in the state meet in 2020. He will attend Brown.

Connor Redinger, Quaker Valley

The senior is a two-time WPIAL champion (2018-2019) and three-time finalist (2020). Redinger (107-20, 34-8) had a rough ending to his 2020 season. He failed to reach the state tournament at 152.

Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk

The three-time WPIAL champion has a new team for his senior season. After competing with Freedom for three seasons, Duschek (116-32, 43-8 2019-20) is back in his home district, Blackhawk. He wrestled for Freedom as part of a co-op with Quigley Catholic, which closed.

Trent Schultheis, Freedom

The three-time WPIAL champion is also a three-time PIAA placewinner. Schultheis (115-29, 39-6 2019-20) finished second in the PIAA in 2019 and fourth in 2020.

Class AA newcomers

Rune Lawrence, Frazier

The freshman is a two-time state junior high champion. His brother, Thayne, was a four-time WPIAL champion. Rune may be better.

Grant MacKay, Laurel

The sophomore was a PIAA qualifier in Class AAA at North Allegheny in 2020. Now he’s transferred to Laurel. He was 39-12 and finished fourth in the WPIAL at 152.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .