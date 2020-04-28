Coach, official Mike Gaffney tries to fill rare down time with sports world on hold

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 4:40 PM

Submitted Mike Gaffney stays busy year-round between coaching and officiating. But he has had more down time than he is used to with the covid-19 pandemic putting everything on hold.

Mike Gaffney is quite conditioned to the changing of the high school sports seasons.

In the winter, he is a PIAA basketball referee and serves as an assistant girls basketball coach at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Spring gives way to Gaffney serving as coach of the GCC softball team, and he doubles as a softball umpire.

He, obviously, avoids GCC games and steers away from any others in his teams’ classification to ward off any conflicts.

The father and husband refs AAU basketball and umpires travel softball in the summer, and when fall rolls around, he is a football official.

As might be expected, the busiest man in Westmoreland County sports has felt the impact of the coronavirus and the sports world fading to black.

Just about Netflixed out, Gaffney, 51, passes the time by walking his dog, Leo, and competing against his sons at NBA2K.

But the void for “Gaff” is real. Some people aren’t meant for inactivity.

“I’m just trying to adhere to the guidelines we have in place during this difficult time in our lives,” Gaffney said. “I’ve had lots of phone calls with friends, walks with the dog and some occasional video games to pass the time. Last week, we had a Zoom meeting with the (basketball) staff at GCC, and it was good to see each other and discuss how everybody was doing.”

His son, Mikey, was able to finish his high school basketball career, with his father looking on for several games.

“A lot didn’t get that chance,” Mike Gaffney, also known as “Virginia Mike,” said. “And that’s sad.”

Softball would be in full tilt right now, with Gaffney drawing up lineups for a team that was expected to be talented.

“I miss it tremendously,” he said. “I miss being around my team. I miss the sound of the bat hitting the ball, the balls bouncing off the floor. The fans getting excited when their kids do something good. Everything about sports I miss, but I understand during this time safety is way more important. You realize how important sports are to people.”

Gaffney gained a measure of relief this week when Gov. Tom Wolf allowed for the reopening of Pennsylvania golf courses. Gaffney works in the pro shop at Hannastown Golf Club.

“The shutdown has had to affect Gaffney more than anyone in the county,” Hannastown golf pro Craig Mankins said.

Officiating is Gaffney’s life. It’s what he knows and what he does. Those who know him practically picture him in stripes when they hear his name.

Even his longest and most challenging days don’t seem so bad now.

“The longest day I had was the day leading up to the state final game (in 2018),” Gaffney said. “It seemed like that tip-off was taking forever. The anticipation of that just seemed different than any game I’ve done.

“Reffing AAU games are sometimes the craziest. Long weekends. Lots of games. Seeing lots of skilled athletes show off their talents.”

Gaffney said a recent training session with new basketball officials was postponed. Just like the Irwin summer basketball league, which Gaffney runs, most basketball-related activities are in a holding pattern.

“Everybody has just been in sit-and-wait mode to see what course we will take once this passes,” Gaffney said.

He said the relaxing of golf restrictions will give a lot of shut-ins something to do. Pennsylvania golfers have been traveling to play in Ohio and West Virginia, among other places where the game was not ceased.

“It’s been a long several weeks, so I’m sure golfers all across the area will be itching to get back out there and start playing again,” Gaffney said. “Now let’s just hope the weather will allow golfers to get back out enjoy some golf again.”

