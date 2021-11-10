Coaches announce 2021 WPIAL field hockey all-stars

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 3:51 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Fiona Kortyna celebrates her goal against Hempfield Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Pine-Richland High School.

Days after winning WPIAL titles, the Pine-Richland, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy field hockey teams had another reason to celebrate Wednesday. Combined, the three WPIAL champions had 15 players honored as WPIAL all-stars.

The all-stars were chosen by a vote of coaches, who also identified an All-WPIAL team.

Class 3A

Name, School, Grade, Position

Jordan Ashbaugh, North Allegheny, jr., goalkeeper

Mia Brinkley, North Allegheny, fr., midfielder

Addison Evan, Mt. Lebanon, fr., midfielder

Amara Forsyth, Hempfield, sr., midfielder

Alayna Francis, Norwin, sr., defender

Lauren Ghil, Mt. Lebanon, sr., midfielder

Maddy Holmes, Peters Township, jr., midfielder

*Lauren Kampi, North Allegheny, jr., midfielder

*Anna Kokosyznski, Peters Township, fr., midfielder

*Fiona Kortyna, Pine-Richland, sr., forward

*Mila Prusak, North Allegheny, jr., forward

*Annabelle Rose, Peters Township, sr., defender

*Georgia Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland, fr., midfielder

*Elena Traficante, Peters Township, sr., defender

Grace Urban, Peters Township, so., goalkeeper

*Delphine Vandael, Hempfield, sr., forward

Rylie Wollerton, Pine-Richland, sr., midfielder

Mary Wymard, Pine-Richland, jr., midfielder

Honorable mention

Sadie Baratka, Pine-Richland, sr., goalkeeper

Laura Krill, Pine-Richland, sr., defender

Sofia Mianzo, North Allegheny, jr., forward

Ashlyn Radocaj, Hempfield, sr., forward

Callie Rautenbach, North Allegheny, jr., midfielder

Class 2A

Name, School, Grade, Position

Caroline Bonidy, Fox Chapel, jr., defender

Taylor Desko, Latrobe, jr., defender

*Anna Drum, Fox Chapel, jr., forward

*Fiona Elste, Oakland Catholic, jr., midfielder

*Kathleen Gianni, Upper St. Clair, sr., defender

*Ava Hershberger, Penn-Trafford, so., midfielder

Gwen Hershberger, Penn-Trafford, sr., goalkeeper

*Anna Hess, Upper St. Clair, sr., midfielder

*Delaney Lentz, Penn-Trafford, sr., midfielder

Peyton Nicastro, Penn-Trafford, sr., defender

*Lauren Sapp, Latrobe, jr., forward

Delaney Shusko, Penn-Trafford, sr., midfielder

Aly Solomon, Fox Chapel, jr., midfielder

*Josie Straigis, Latrobe, jr., midfielder

Honorable mention

Libby Eannarino, Upper St. Clair, so., forward

Madison Keenan, Penn-Trafford, jr., midfielder

Sydney Kennedy, Fox Chapel, sr., defender

Class A

Name, School, Grade, Position

*Isla Abrams, Winchester Thurston, so., forward

*Ilona Bender, Ellis School, jr., defender

Mary BouSamra, Aquinas Academy, jr., goalkeeper

Claudia Brelsford, Winchester Thurston, sr., midfielder

Hannah Brelsford, Winchester Thurston, sr., defender

Thea Conomikes, Shady Side Academy, jr., goalkeeper

*Elizabeth Hardy, Aquinas Academy, sr., midfielder

Isabella Hite, Aquinas Academy, jr., forward

Marnie McCormick, Shady Side Academy, sr., defender

*Cecelia Messner, Shady Side Academy, sr., midfielder

Kate Nury, Shady Side Academy, jr., midfielder

*Emma Queen, Aquinas Academy, sr., midfielder

*Jenny Woodings, Shady Side Academy, sr., forward

*Zoe Woon, Ellis School, jr., defender

*All-WPIAL honors

