Coaches announce 2021 WPIAL field hockey all-stars
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 3:51 PM
Days after winning WPIAL titles, the Pine-Richland, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy field hockey teams had another reason to celebrate Wednesday. Combined, the three WPIAL champions had 15 players honored as WPIAL all-stars.
The all-stars were chosen by a vote of coaches, who also identified an All-WPIAL team.
Class 3A
Name, School, Grade, Position
Jordan Ashbaugh, North Allegheny, jr., goalkeeper
Mia Brinkley, North Allegheny, fr., midfielder
Addison Evan, Mt. Lebanon, fr., midfielder
Amara Forsyth, Hempfield, sr., midfielder
Alayna Francis, Norwin, sr., defender
Lauren Ghil, Mt. Lebanon, sr., midfielder
Maddy Holmes, Peters Township, jr., midfielder
*Lauren Kampi, North Allegheny, jr., midfielder
*Anna Kokosyznski, Peters Township, fr., midfielder
*Fiona Kortyna, Pine-Richland, sr., forward
*Mila Prusak, North Allegheny, jr., forward
*Annabelle Rose, Peters Township, sr., defender
*Georgia Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland, fr., midfielder
*Elena Traficante, Peters Township, sr., defender
Grace Urban, Peters Township, so., goalkeeper
*Delphine Vandael, Hempfield, sr., forward
Rylie Wollerton, Pine-Richland, sr., midfielder
Mary Wymard, Pine-Richland, jr., midfielder
Honorable mention
Sadie Baratka, Pine-Richland, sr., goalkeeper
Laura Krill, Pine-Richland, sr., defender
Sofia Mianzo, North Allegheny, jr., forward
Ashlyn Radocaj, Hempfield, sr., forward
Callie Rautenbach, North Allegheny, jr., midfielder
Class 2A
Name, School, Grade, Position
Caroline Bonidy, Fox Chapel, jr., defender
Taylor Desko, Latrobe, jr., defender
*Anna Drum, Fox Chapel, jr., forward
*Fiona Elste, Oakland Catholic, jr., midfielder
*Kathleen Gianni, Upper St. Clair, sr., defender
*Ava Hershberger, Penn-Trafford, so., midfielder
Gwen Hershberger, Penn-Trafford, sr., goalkeeper
*Anna Hess, Upper St. Clair, sr., midfielder
*Delaney Lentz, Penn-Trafford, sr., midfielder
Peyton Nicastro, Penn-Trafford, sr., defender
*Lauren Sapp, Latrobe, jr., forward
Delaney Shusko, Penn-Trafford, sr., midfielder
Aly Solomon, Fox Chapel, jr., midfielder
*Josie Straigis, Latrobe, jr., midfielder
Honorable mention
Libby Eannarino, Upper St. Clair, so., forward
Madison Keenan, Penn-Trafford, jr., midfielder
Sydney Kennedy, Fox Chapel, sr., defender
Class A
Name, School, Grade, Position
*Isla Abrams, Winchester Thurston, so., forward
*Ilona Bender, Ellis School, jr., defender
Mary BouSamra, Aquinas Academy, jr., goalkeeper
Claudia Brelsford, Winchester Thurston, sr., midfielder
Hannah Brelsford, Winchester Thurston, sr., defender
Thea Conomikes, Shady Side Academy, jr., goalkeeper
*Elizabeth Hardy, Aquinas Academy, sr., midfielder
Isabella Hite, Aquinas Academy, jr., forward
Marnie McCormick, Shady Side Academy, sr., defender
*Cecelia Messner, Shady Side Academy, sr., midfielder
Kate Nury, Shady Side Academy, jr., midfielder
*Emma Queen, Aquinas Academy, sr., midfielder
*Jenny Woodings, Shady Side Academy, sr., forward
*Zoe Woon, Ellis School, jr., defender
*All-WPIAL honors
