Coaches’ sons form special bond, lead football, soccer teams at South Fayette

Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 11:01 AM

South Fayette seniors Chad Eldridge and Charley Rossi have been friends for as long as they can remember.

They have been best friends since they can remember. They always had so much in common: a love for sports and playing at a high level on their respective high school teams.

One other thing they both do is refer to their dad as Coach.

Charley Rossi and Chad Eldridge were once little cubs, best buds since they were in preschool.

Now they are the Lion kings as seniors on the South Fayette boys soccer and football teams coached by their fathers. Rob Eldridge is the boys soccer coach at South Fayette while Joe Rossi is the Lions football coach.

“My friend group has stayed the same since first grade,” Charley Rossi said. “Everyone in the group considers each other as best friends, but Chad has been my closest friend for the longest time. He was the first person I met when I started at South Fayette.”

The two grew up in a school district that was growing and thriving, winning WPIAL and/or PIAA titles in football, boys basketball, boys soccer, cross-country, golf and track and field even before the pair reached high school.

“When I was younger, I was always able to be around the varsity teams at the school and watch them win championships,” Chad Eldridge said. “I think it really gave me this goal of wanting to be on the team and be successful.”

Rossi agreed that watching successful teams drove him to be a winner.

“Watching the success that both football and soccer has had while growing up here has been fun, especially when you get to be a part of it first-hand whether you’re on the team or not,” he said. “Both teams have won championships, and the support from one another is awesome.”

They both played numerous sports as youngsters, but they agree the influence of their coaching dads led Eldridge toward soccer and Rossi to play football.

“We both played a bunch of sports,” Eldridge said. “Growing up, I tried football and he tried soccer, but in the end, our dads coaching us is what influenced us.”

“My dad definitely influenced me to play football, but Coach Eldridge always recruited me to play soccer,” Rossi said. “I actually almost quit football in my seventh grade year to start playing soccer.”

Obviously, Rossi is the better football player and Eldridge owns the pitch between the two, but who tops whom at other sports?

“I know we are both not very good on the golf course,” Eldridge said. “But we used to always play basketball growing up and had some great games.”

“Depends on what sport,” Rossi added. “We usually play pickup basketball with a bunch of kids, but in a one-on-one (situation), I would probably give Chad the advantage because he is so tall.”

Even though they play for their fathers, Eldridge and Rossi noted they don’t feel any additional pressure because of that dynamic.

“Not really,” Eldridge said. “I have been playing soccer my whole life, so I don’t really feel pressure with it anymore. Although it is hard sometimes when he gets mad at me.”

“I don’t ever feel pressure playing for my dad,” Rossi said. “It is just a game in the end, so I just try to have fun and enjoy the time we get together as a team.”

Eldridge, a starting midfielder for the Lions soccer team, is a three-time WPIAL all-star. He was all-state last year as a junior.

Rossi was the Lions’ second-leading receiver in his sophomore and junior seasons and now leads the team in receiving yards this fall.

Their days together at South Fayette are winding down. Next year, they will go their separate ways to college.

Eldridge has committed to play soccer at Mercer University in Georgia.

“I was looking to decide earlier to get it out of the way, and it was definitely the right choice,” he said.

Rossi remains undecided on his college choice.

“I am hoping to make a decision soon,” he said. “I have a few Ivy League schools I would love to play football at, but right now my focus is on my last year of high school sports.”

