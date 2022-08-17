Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 8:01 PM

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors.

Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.

“I am pleased to welcome Alka to our board,” said Matt Smith, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce president. “Her extensive experience in the education, government and private sectors will be invaluable to our continued outreach and advocacy efforts aimed at achieving a vital, globally competitive economy for the Pittsburgh region’s residents and businesses.”

Patel joined Comcast in 2021, bringing more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of technology, business and law. She most recently served as the first chief of Responsible AI for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. Previously, she was the inaugural executive director of the Digital Transformation and Innovation Center sponsored by PwC at Carnegie Mellon University.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a juris doctorate and master of business administration from Duquesne University.

“The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce advocates on issues that improve the economy and quality of life in the 10-county Pittsburgh region,” said Patel. “I’m looking forward to bringing my broad experiences to further the Chamber’s impact and vision to grow the Pittsburgh region’s economy.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce is the advocacy arm of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, which serves the 10-county Pittsburgh region. The chamber acts as the chief advocate at all levels of government to secure public-sector investment and legislative and regulatory improvements to enhance the economy and quality of life for the region.