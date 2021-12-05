Competition for starting jobs energizes Shaler boys basketball

By:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger said internal competition will make his team stronger.

Having a season limited to 13 games by the covid pandemic certainly wasn’t what Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger hoped for last year.

But the Titans won’t have too many players who feel cheated by missed time. Shaler’s entire roster returned, creating one of the more competitive preseasons in recent memory.

“Guys are competing for spots and playing time,” Niederberger said. “We usually play nine guys a game. Having a competitive team where guys aren’t locked into spots makes everyone better. It makes you better, tough and uncomfortable. You have to be uncomfortable to get better.”

Shaler wants to give its opponents discomfort starting with its season opener Dec. 10 against Ambridge at the Avonworth Tip-Off Tournament.

Titans forward Logan Bernesser believes having so many players back has made the practice environment tougher.

“We have a few kids who were out last year fighting with the kids who were in their spots for a place in the starting rotation,” Bernesser said. “I think it makes it more fun. It makes it more like a game. It’s not just varsity vs. JV in practice, it’s varsity vs. varsity.”

The Titans, who finished last season 8-5 and lost in the first round of the WPIAL 5A playoffs to Laurel Highlands, play an up-tempo style on offense and press teams on defense. Continuing to advance farther in the playoffs will require a more efficient defense.

Shaler allowed its opponents to score 64.5 points per game last season, which was the highest average in Class 5A.

Bernesser, who averaged 15 points per game last season, knows that number will have to come down. Tightening the defense is especially important considering Shaler will have to navigate through traditional powers Hampton, Highlands and Mars in Section 4-5A.

“Coach wants it to get down into the low 50s because we were in the mid-60s last year,” Bernesser said. “If we can cut out four to five baskets a game, we’ll be good.”

Shaler’s offensive punch should be there. The Titans, who averaged 65.2 points per game last season, will return leading scorer Dylan Schlegel, who averaged 16 points per game last season.

Shaler also played nine freshmen last season and will be expecting those kids to take another step forward in their development.

“We have high aspirations, but we know we have to compete every day in practice if we want to beat the big dogs,” Niederberger said. “You always want to see improvement from year one to year two. You would like to think we will be better at it.”

Tags: Shaler