Conference football heats up this week on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 10:04 PM

We hit mid-September and close out summer with plenty of high school sports action this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week Four of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 38 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 broadcasts on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

And there’s more WPIAL field hockey along with boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball matches during the week.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 16

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Four in WPIAL football for Classes 3A, 2A and A

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Peters Township at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Four in WPIAL football for Classes 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Girls Soccer – South Allegheny at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 19

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Avella at Jefferson-Morgan at 6:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week Four top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Steam: Chartiers Valley at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Canon-McMillan at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Bethel Park at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Baldwin at 7 p.m. with Live Video Stream on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Penn Hills at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. with Live Video Stream on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Fox Chapel at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: North Hills at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Ambridge at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Montour at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football – West Mifflin at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football – Beaver Falls at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Keystone Oaks at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Derry at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Uniontown at Freeport at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Valley at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Beth-Center at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: South Side Beaver at Burgettstown at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Serra Catholic at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – California at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Jeannette at Springdale at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – West Greene at Monessen at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Bentworth at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Union at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Saltsburg at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Bellefonte at Tyrone at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Kane at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football – Brookville at Karns City at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Four

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Shaler at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Leechburg at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.