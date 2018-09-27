Connellsville, Penn Hills soccer, volleyball contests rescheduled

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 1:12 PM

Both the Penn Hills and Connellsville athletic departments are moving on after a public dispute over alleged racial remarks made toward several Penn Hills players in a WPIAL boys soccer game won 6-1 by Connellsville on Sept. 6.

It was after the alleged incident that Penn Hills School District suspended any further athletic contests with Connellsville, until the matter was discussed by WPIAL officials.

During the investigation, three varsity events between the schools were postponed.

Here are the make-up dates for those matches, all of which are section contests.

Boys soccer — postponed on Sept. 25, will now be played at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills. It will be closed to the public

Girls soccer — postponed on Sept. 12, will now be played at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Connellsville’s Falcon Stadium.

Girls volleyball — postponed on Sept. 13, will now be played at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Connellsville.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Connellsville, Penn Hills