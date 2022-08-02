Countdown to kickoff 2022: Nearly 3 dozen teams welcome new coaches

By:

Monday, August 1, 2022 | 7:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jon LeDonne has moved on from Penn Hills to replace Steve Campos as head coach at Pine-Richland.

New faces, new places, new hopes, new dreams.

Some are rookie head coaches replacing experienced coaches while other veteran coaches are starting over at new venues.

Some schools have a new football coach for the first time in decades while others continue to play roulette with their head coaching position.

This offseason was one of the busiest ever with a possible record 35 new football coaches hired among WPIAL, City League and independent programs.

Here’s a look:

Brownsville – Skooter Roebuck replaces Brian Gates

Charleroi – Marc Gambino replaces Brady Barbero

Chartiers Valley – Aaron Fitzpatrick replaces Dan Knause

Connellsville – Tri-coaches Jace McClean, Mick Lilley and Chad Lembo replace Bill Maczko

Derry – Mike Arone replaces Vince Skillings

Ellwood City – Dan Bradley replaces Joe Lamenza

Frazier – Mike Shannon replaces Greg Boggs

Hampton – Steve Sciullo replaces Jacque DeMatteo

Highlands – Matt Bonislawski replaces Domenick Girardi

Imani Christian – LaRoi Johnson replaces Cliff Simon

Indiana – Brad Wright replaces Brandon Overdorff

Jeannette – Tom Paulone replaces Roy Hall

Jefferson-Morgan – Shane Ziats replaces Brent Baker

Keystone Oaks – Steve McCormick replaces Greg Perry

Knoch – Tim Burchett replaces Brandon Mowry

Latrobe – Ron Prady replaces Jason Marucco

Mars – Eric Kasperowicz replaces Scott Heinauer

New Brighton – Tony Caltury replaces Joe Greco

New Castle – Stacy Robinson replaces Joe Cowart

Northgate – Chris Lucas replaces Mike Fulmore

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – Don Militzer replaces Dan Bradley

Penn Hills – Charles Morris replaces Joe LeDonne

Perry — Stephen Hale replaces Pepsi Farrow

Pine-Richland – Jon LeDonne replaces Steve Campos

Quaker Valley – Jason Cappa replaces Ron Balog

Ringgold – Marcus McCullough replaces Darwin Manges

Seton LaSalle – Tim Storino replaces Chris Siegle

South Allegheny – Darwin Manges replaces Frank Cortazzo

Southmoreland – Tim Bukowski replaces Dave Keefer

Springdale – Ryan Tempalski replaces Seth Napierkowski

Sto-Rox – Marvin Mills replaces LaRoi Johnson

Trinity – Dan Knause replaces Jon Miller

Union – Kim Niedbala replaces Stacy Robinson

Valley – Dave Heavner replaces Muzzy Colosimo

Yough – Ben Hoffer replaces Chris Chunko