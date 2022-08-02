Countdown to kickoff 2022: Nearly 3 dozen teams welcome new coaches
By:
Monday, August 1, 2022 | 7:41 PM
New faces, new places, new hopes, new dreams.
Some are rookie head coaches replacing experienced coaches while other veteran coaches are starting over at new venues.
Some schools have a new football coach for the first time in decades while others continue to play roulette with their head coaching position.
This offseason was one of the busiest ever with a possible record 35 new football coaches hired among WPIAL, City League and independent programs.
Here’s a look:
Brownsville – Skooter Roebuck replaces Brian Gates
Charleroi – Marc Gambino replaces Brady Barbero
Chartiers Valley – Aaron Fitzpatrick replaces Dan Knause
Connellsville – Tri-coaches Jace McClean, Mick Lilley and Chad Lembo replace Bill Maczko
Derry – Mike Arone replaces Vince Skillings
Ellwood City – Dan Bradley replaces Joe Lamenza
Frazier – Mike Shannon replaces Greg Boggs
Hampton – Steve Sciullo replaces Jacque DeMatteo
Highlands – Matt Bonislawski replaces Domenick Girardi
Imani Christian – LaRoi Johnson replaces Cliff Simon
Indiana – Brad Wright replaces Brandon Overdorff
Jeannette – Tom Paulone replaces Roy Hall
Jefferson-Morgan – Shane Ziats replaces Brent Baker
Keystone Oaks – Steve McCormick replaces Greg Perry
Knoch – Tim Burchett replaces Brandon Mowry
Latrobe – Ron Prady replaces Jason Marucco
Mars – Eric Kasperowicz replaces Scott Heinauer
New Brighton – Tony Caltury replaces Joe Greco
New Castle – Stacy Robinson replaces Joe Cowart
Northgate – Chris Lucas replaces Mike Fulmore
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – Don Militzer replaces Dan Bradley
Penn Hills – Charles Morris replaces Joe LeDonne
Perry — Stephen Hale replaces Pepsi Farrow
Pine-Richland – Jon LeDonne replaces Steve Campos
Quaker Valley – Jason Cappa replaces Ron Balog
Ringgold – Marcus McCullough replaces Darwin Manges
Seton LaSalle – Tim Storino replaces Chris Siegle
South Allegheny – Darwin Manges replaces Frank Cortazzo
Southmoreland – Tim Bukowski replaces Dave Keefer
Springdale – Ryan Tempalski replaces Seth Napierkowski
Sto-Rox – Marvin Mills replaces LaRoi Johnson
Trinity – Dan Knause replaces Jon Miller
Union – Kim Niedbala replaces Stacy Robinson
Valley – Dave Heavner replaces Muzzy Colosimo
Yough – Ben Hoffer replaces Chris Chunko
