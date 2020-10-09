Covid-19 case forces New Castle to shut down football activities for 2 weeks

Friday, October 9, 2020 | 12:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Joe Cowart works with his team during practice on Aug. 11, 2020, in New Castle.

New Castle is shutting down its football program for two weeks after a varsity player tested positive for coronavirus, costing the Red Hurricanes at least two games, athletic director Sam Flora said Friday.

The team was scheduled to host Beaver on Friday night and Blackhawk on Oct. 16.

“This is something that we never wanted to see, especially toward the end of the year because it really, really puts a damper on things,” Flora said.

School administrators corresponded Friday morning with the health officials, who recommended the shutdown, Flora said. The athlete was tested Tuesday, so the team’s layoff lasts two weeks from that date, he said.

The cancelation eliminates two games from the Parkway schedule.

New Castle (0-4, 0-2) was set to host Beaver (1-3, 0-2) this week. Blackhawk (2-2, 1-1) was scheduled to visit Taggart Stadium in Week 6.

