Covid case forces Carmichaels to forfeit WPIAL girls volleyball playoff match

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 6:59 PM

Carmichaels has forfeited its first-round WPIAL Class 2A volleyball playoff match against Shenango scheduled for Thursday night because a member of the team has a presumed positive case of covid-19.

District superintendent Fred Morecraft made the announcement in a letter sent to parents Thursday. Players and coaches who were in close contact with the infected player have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

“We are disappointed to not be able to compete, but we needed to look out for the health and safety of our team, along with Shenango,” Morecraft said in an email.

In the letter, Morecraft said the player was infected away from school and that exposure is “isolated to the athletic environment involving the volleyball team.”

Morecraft said there has been no recommendation to close school and that the district would be in contact with the Pennsylvania department of health and department of education to determine what further measures, if any, should be taken.

Carmichaels finished in second place in Section 3-2A with a 10-2 record and was a ninth seed in the playoff bracket.

