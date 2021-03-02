Covid forces Plum girls out of WPIAL basketball playoffs

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 7:09 PM

Plum girls basketball is the latest team to drop out of the WPIAL playoffs because of covid protocols.

The Mustangs will forfeit a Class 5A first-round game against second-seeded Chartiers Valley that was scheduled for Thursday night. Chartiers Valley will advance to the quarterfinals, where it will face the winner of Thursday’s game between McKeesport and Oakland Catholic.

Plum (7-7) advanced to the first round with a 44-31 win over Lincoln Park in the preliminary round Monday. It was the second playoff victory in program history.

Plum is the seventh team to pull out of the playoffs for covid reasons, following Springdale, Propel Braddock Hills and Avella boys and Ambridge, New Castle and Shenango girls.

The WPIAL is employing an open tournament for this year’s playoffs, with any team that wishes to compete in the field. When brackets were announced last week, 230 teams — 121 boys and 109 girls — were entered.

