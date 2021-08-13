Culture change takes root under Bob Palko at Mt. Lebanon

Friday, August 13, 2021 | 6:01 AM

The words “culture change” get tossed around whenever a new coach takes over a team that hasn’t won in a while.

At Mt. Lebanon, it’s not just talk, says senior Eli Heidenreich, who describes a growing confidence and commitment to teamwork that has the Blue Devils thinking about winning their first WPIAL football title in 21 years. This fall marks coach Bob Palko’s third season with the program.

“When you’re lifting, you’re not lifting for yourself to get better,” Heidenreich said. “You’re lifting for your brothers around you. You’re lifting for your teammates. He changed that culture around. It’s amazing. He’s done so much in the few years he’s been here. He’s completely changed the program. Winning the WPIAL this year would be awesome for us and for him.”

Palko won a record eight WPIAL titles in 24 seasons at West Allegheny. Mt. Lebanon hasn’t won one since 2000.

The Blue Devils reached the semifinals each of the past two seasons behind a talented group of then-underclassmen who are now seniors. Defending champion Central Catholic might be the early favorite in Class 6A, but Mt. Lebanon’s experience shouldn’t be overlooked.

“We’re training for and expecting a ring,” said Heidenreich, a wide receiver and safety committed to Navy. “That’s our goal, winning the WPIAL. There’s tough competition. Central Catholic is really good. NA is always good. Seneca Valley is good too. It’s always tough in 6A, but that’s ultimately what we’re working for: that ring.”

Mt. Lebanon returns a dynamic offensive trio in Heidenreich, quarterback Joey Daniels and running back Alex Tecza, who holds a number of Division I offers. All three are seniors. Heidenreich and Tecza also lead the defense as safeties.

Daniels followed up a 1,300-yard passing season as a sophomore with 1,012 yards in seven games last year. Combined, he’s thrown 30 touchdowns in two years as one of the top passers in the WPIAL.

“Now he’s got another year in the offense and another offseason in it,” Palko said. “You can’t put a price tag on how important that is.”

Heidenreich accounted for seven touchdowns last year. Tecza added 454 rushing yards and scored 10 times. Tecza will share carries with senior Tommy Boehner and Heidenreich, a versatile player who moves around the offense.

Joining Heidenreich at receiver are seniors Brendan Anderson and Jake Munoz and junior Mike Biersdorf.

“We don’t play with just one guy,” Palko said. “I know you can only play with 11 at one time, but that’s just not what we do.”

The Blue Devils also have depth up front. Returning starter Cade Capristo (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) is back for his junior season, joining senior linemen William Harvey (6-3, 270), Owen Halter (6-1, 230), James Kline (6-1, 250), Dan King (6-0, 205) and Joey Peters (6-6, 230).

“We’ll try to find as much depth as possible,” Palko said. “You know not everybody is going to go through the season without injury.”

Mt. Lebanon finished 4-3 last year and earned the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. The Blue Devils lost to eventual champion Central Catholic, 35-0, in the first round of the four-team, two-round WPIAL bracket.

That loss came with a harsh lesson.

“Did we learn something? Yeah,” Palko said. “We learned we need to strap it up a little better. … We had the wide eyes. Instead of confidence we had those eyes.”

The Blue Devils seem confident they’ve learned that lesson. This summer, Palko has seen a team that’s eager for another test.

“It’s neat to see,” he said. “It’s exciting for them because you can feel it. They walk in and you can see their eyes and feel their energy. They’re ready to work. That energy is fun to be around.”

Said Heidenreich: “The culture changed instantly when coach Palko took over. … He taught us how to practice. He taught us how to train. He taught us how to win.”

Mt. Lebanon

Coach: Bob Palko

2020 record: 4-3, 4-2 in Class 6A

All-time record: 599-284-30

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Bethel Park, 7

9.3 Upper Saint Clair, 7

9.10 at Peters Township, 7

9.17 Canon-McMillan*, 7:30

9.24 at Hempfield*, 7

10.1 North Allegheny*, 7

10.8 Central Catholic*, 7:30

10.15 at Norwin*, 7

10.22 Seneca Valley*, 7

10.29 at Baldwin*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Joey Daniels

68-97, 1,012 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: Eli Heidenreich

20-341, 5 TDs

Rushing: Alex Tecza

62-454, 6 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Mt. Lebanon owns seven WPIAL titles from 1966, ’70, ’80, ’81, ’83, ’84 and 2000.

• The team lost one of its top offensive linemen in senior Cooper Austin, who’s sidelined with a knee-ligament injury from lacrosse season. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior held Ivy League offers from Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn.

• Joey Daniels and Alex Tecza earned first-team all-conference honors last season. Daniels was recognized at quarterback and Tecza at defensive back.

• Tecza holds a dozen college offers from Army, Navy, Duquesne, Robert Morris, Colgate, Dartmouth, Delaware, Holy Cross, Fordham, Davidson, Columbia and Penn.

