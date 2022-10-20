Dangerous QBs lead Armstrong, Highlands into Greater Allegheny title showdown

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons leads the Golden Rams into a key conference showdown with Armstrong. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws a pass under pressure from Mars’ Connor Hartle last Friday. Previous Next

It’s showdown time in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference, with Highlands hosting Armstrong on Friday night.

While fans and the media have been looking forward to this matchup for weeks, the Golden Rams (8-0, 4-0) and the River Hawks (7-1, 4-0) have arrived at this point by strictly taking care of business on a weekly basis.

“We’ve said all season our most important game is our next game,” Armstrong coach Frank Fabian said. “We’re not changing that now. It’s business as usual.

Said Highlands coach Matt Bonislawski: “We just take it week by week and game by game. If you overlook anybody and you’re not ready to go against anybody in our conference, you can get beat. That’s been the same mentality for us all year.”

Both coaches were outstanding high school quarterbacks in their day: Bonislawski at Highlands and Fabian at Ford City. Both also are guiding two of the top WPIAL quarterbacks.

Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, the Willie Thrower Award winner last year as Southwestern Pennsylvania’s top QB, stands at 6,654 career passing yards, 12th on the all-time WPIAL passing list.

Olsen has 2,045 yards through the air this season, the third consecutive year he has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The 6-foot-5 senior also has added running to his repertoire, particularly in short-yardage situations.

“Obviously, he’s a great athlete,” Bonislawski said. “He’s tremendous to make all those throws and might be the best we’ll see all year. A lot of people overlook the rest of team. They’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays.”

Someone who can make plenty of plays for Highlands is quarterback Chandler Thimons. The 6-3 senior has 632 passing yards and 441 rushing yards. And he can even throw blocks when lined up on the outside for wildcat formation plays.

Thimons has 4,691 career passing yards.

Another player for Armstrong who has come to the forefront is sophomore Ian Olsen, Cadin’s younger brother. He has 30 receptions for 685 yards and averages 22.8 yards per catch.

“Before the season, we were hoping Ian could start at cornerback for us, then eventually line up as a receiver,” Fabian said. “But he’s answered the bell and has turned out to be a great complement for Isaiah Brown (28 receptions).”

While both teams boast impressive offenses, defensive stops might decide the game.

Highlands senior Tyler Bender, a defensive lineman, has 50 tackles on the season and 11 sacks.

“I’m confident in this team. We’ve been working hard,” Bender said. “I think we’re more focused this year and have a better team attitude.”

Bender proved to be a quick-change artist Friday night at Kiski Area. He switched from his usual No. 78 and donned a receiver’s No. 26 and caught an 8-yard pass.

“I was practicing that all week,” Bender said. “So I was ready for it. Definitely was a little nervous when I got in there, but it all worked out.”

Luke Bombalski, Highlands’ leading rusher and tackler, has missed time with an injury and hopes to be back soon.

Highlands has played Armstrong twice, winning 41-27 last year and 34-27 in 2020.

