Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 10

Friday, February 7, 2020 | 6:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Victoria Schinke (right) celebrates with teammates after defeating West Greene in the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, March 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20’s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 10 — Ram tough

Historically, the WPIAL Class A girls championship game is played as the opener on one of the days, usually mid-afternoon and before a sparse crowd.

That was not the case in the 2019 title contest that matched the top two seeds from small schools that brought hundreds of fans to the Pete. The contest pitted 2018 runner-up West Greene against the kids on the block in Rochester before a larger than usual and vocal group of fans ready for the expected showdown.

HSSN’s George Guido has the recap with videos, photos and the video stream archive:

Rochester 62, West Greene 56

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

