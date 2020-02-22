Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 3

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township celebrates beating North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A girls championship game Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 3 – A perfect scare

Peters Township entered the 2019 WPIAL 6A girls basketball championship game undefeated at 24-0. However, to win gold, the Indians would have to knock off two-time defending champion North Allegheny.

The Tigers had a late lead in regulation and had chances to build on it but missed three free throws in the final minute, allowing the Indians to score on a late layup and send the game into overtime.

Peters Township, which lost to NA in the 2018 finals by 31 points, outscored the Tigers in OT to claim the Indians first district title, which would be followed up with a state championship, all part of a perfect 30-0 season for PT.

Click below for Trib HSSN’s Bill Beckner’s recap with photos, highlights and interviews.

Peters Township 43, North Allegheny 40 in overtime

