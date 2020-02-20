Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 4
By:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 10:10 PM
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.
Girls No. 4 – Shaler stunner
Mt. Lebanon was in the middle of a dominating run in the WPIAL’s highest girls basketball classification.
The Blue Devils had won district gold the two previous years in 2009 and 2010 and would win it again in 2012. They won three straight state championships in ’09, ’10 and would win a month later in March of 2011.
But on this February evening in 2011, Shaler stunned the district roundball scene with one of the biggest shockers in title game history, leaving many to remember the Titans for their victory over the Blue Devils.
Click below for Trib HSSN’s recap.
Previous Top 10:
Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight
Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins
Boys No. 6 – Three-peat chopped
Girls No. 7 – Thrilling three-peat
Girls No. 8 – High flying Hawks
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
Tags: Mt. lebanon, Shaler
More Basketball• Freedom girls shut down Derry, earn first playoff win since 2015
• Thanks to bye week, no changes in HSSN basketball power rankings
• WPIAL basketball quarterfinals tip off in four brackets Thursday
• Seton LaSalle girls get revenge on Deer Lakes
• Alle-Kiski Valley basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Feb. 20, 2020