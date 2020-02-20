Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 4

By:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 10:10 PM

Tribune-Review Shaler’s Kelly Barry screams joyfully with her teammates after their WPIAL Girls AAAA championship game win over Mt. Lebanon on Saturday March 5, 2011.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 4 – Shaler stunner

Mt. Lebanon was in the middle of a dominating run in the WPIAL’s highest girls basketball classification.

The Blue Devils had won district gold the two previous years in 2009 and 2010 and would win it again in 2012. They won three straight state championships in ’09, ’10 and would win a month later in March of 2011.

But on this February evening in 2011, Shaler stunned the district roundball scene with one of the biggest shockers in title game history, leaving many to remember the Titans for their victory over the Blue Devils.

Click below for Trib HSSN’s recap.

Shaler 41, Mt. Lebanon 35

Previous Top 10:

Boys No. 5 – Class A cat fight

Girls No. 5 – Royal run begins

Boys No. 6 – Three-peat chopped

Girls No. 6 – Golden Gators

Boys No. 7 – Stormy repeat

Girls No. 7 – Thrilling three-peat

Boys No. 8 – Panthers survive

Girls No. 8 – High flying Hawks

Boys No. 9 – A Royals flush

Girls No. 9 – Surprise bolt

Boys No. 10 – Hat trick

Girls No. 10 – Ram tough

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Shaler