Deer Lakes boys basketball tournament to begin Saturday after postponement

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 9:28 AM

The Deer Lakes boys basketball tournament will begin Saturday evening after Friday’s first-day doubleheader was postponed because of water leakage in the high school gymnasium.

Athletic director Chuck Bellisario said that because of the warmer-than-usual temperatures for late December, the air conditioning system kicked on, causing condensation to fall to the playing surface.

After determining the extent of the issue, the games between East Allegheny and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Deer Lakes and Propel Andrew Street were halted.

“We waited until about 7 p.m. before making the call,” Bellisario said. “OLSH and East Allegheny were there and ready to warm up and Propel was on its way.”

Bellisario said the issue is resolved, and the games are ready to be played. Saturday’s original game schedule in the round-robin format will stay the same with East Allegheny facing Propel at 6 p.m. and Deer Lakes taking on OLSH at 7:30.

The teams will reconvene for the second day of tournament action Monday. Deer Lakes will play Propel at 5 p.m., followed by OLSH and East Allegheny at 6:30.

