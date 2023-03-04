Deer Lakes celebrates ‘wonderful journey’ by hoisting WPIAL championship trophy

Friday, March 3, 2023 | 8:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Deer Lakes boys basketball team hoists the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating OLSH, 61-60, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Deer Lakes boys basketball team celebrates as time expires in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against OLSH on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Albie Fletcher gave a joyous bear hug to each of his Deer Lakes players in the moments after the final buzzer sounded Friday night at the Petersen Events Center.

It was a moment more than 30 years in the making.

The 1993 Deer Lakes grad in his first season as head coach of the Lancers’ boys basketball team had just watched his team dog pile at center court to celebrate a thrilling 61-60 WPIAL Class 3A championship victory over the four-time reigning district champions from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The win gave Deer Lakes its first WPIAL boys basketball title.

“Just a wonderful journey. I’m just so happy for these kids,” said Fletcher, who was an assistant under previous coach Terence Parham for four seasons. “I told them, to have worn this jersey a long time ago and to see them wearing it with that medal around (their neck), it means the world. It’s one of the most special moments of my life.”

Several times, Fletcher put his hands on his head and then his knees, overcome with emotion as the boisterous crowd of supporters cheered behind him, sometimes chanting his name.

“One word that comes to mind is a lot of love for these players, for this community, for our student body,” said Fletcher, who won back-to-back section titles as a player in 1993-94. “That crowd was electric.”

The victory didn’t come without a tense finish. Deer Lakes senior guard Bryce Robson gave the Lancers a one-point lead with a layup with just over a minute remaining. After a series of timeouts, OLSH missed two contested shots in the final seconds, setting off a loud celebration from hundreds of Deer Lakes fans in attendance.

Robson led the Lancers with 18 points, Billy Schaeffer added 11, and Wayne Love had 10. Nate Litrun added eight points and six rebounds.

“It’s pretty special not only for us but for the community to put basketball on the map and to finally get the respect it deserves,” said semifinal hero Michael Butler, who along with Litrun and Collin Rodgers, played on the Lancers’ WPIAL championship soccer team in the fall.

Deer Lakes might have been in unfamiliar territory playing for its first WPIAL title in Oakland, but the Lancers faithful followed in droves.

More than 200 students adorned in white T-shirts emblazoned with “Lancer Hoops To The Pete” were raucous throughout, bringing energy to their championship team.

Parents, family members, friends and most of the residents of West Deer, East Deer and Frazer townships filled several sections at the Pete, showing support for a team that has certainly captured the attention of basketball fans across Western Pennsylvania, putting on display what it’s like to “Fear the Deer.”

“I don’t think there (was) a single person in West Deer,” Fletcher said. “They (were) all down in Oakland.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

