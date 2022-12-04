Deer Lakes’ Ryan Hanes named 2022 Valley News Dispatch Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 4:29 PM

Postseason honors have been piling up for Deer Lakes senior Ryan Hanes.

The WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year was selected to the All-WPIAL team for a second straight year and picked to the all-state team last week.

Now, he can add another postseason award to the list.

The standout forward who led the Lancers to the WPIAL Class 2A championship is the 2022 Valley News Dispatch Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“I think we had a tremendous season,” said Hanes, who plans to continue his career at Slippery Rock. “It (stunk) how we went out in the state playoffs, but our goal was to go back to the WPIAL finals and win it, and we did our jobs. The senior boys went to three WPIAL championships and a state final. We couldn’t ask much more out of a high school career.”

Hanes scored 32 goals and added 19 assists for the WPIAL champions, who finished the season 20-3 after falling to Harbor Creek in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

“Definitely a highly skilled player,” Deer Lakes coach Aaron Smith said. “Just the ability of what he can do on the field. Coming into this year, he got stronger, he got bigger, but aside from the ability level as a player, he got that leadership role that we needed from him. That really took him to another level.”

Hanes, who also helped Deer Lakes to a WPIAL runner-up finish in 2019 and a district title in 2020, grew into that leadership role and helped mentor several underclassmen and first-year players through the rigors of varsity soccer. By the end of the season, four freshmen were playing significant minutes, including in the WPIAL championship game.

Freshman Peyton Kushon passed to classmate Jacob Orseno, who scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Lancers to a 1-0 win over No. 6 Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A final at Highmark Stadium.

“We felt more as a family than just a team. We did everything together,” Hanes said. “The chemistry between us, the dedication at practice, everything built up to winning it.”

Orseno credited Hanes for setting up the play and how “he keeps everyone going.”

“He became that kind of calming force for the younger players,” Smith said. “The experience he had as a freshman, as a sophomore — they were on that championship team as 10th graders — it did carry over. You get into the playoffs and some of these younger players, it’s eye-opening. It gets jacked up another level. He really came full circle and gave them leadership at practice and kept them on an even keel.

“We’re going to miss him, that’s for sure.”

First team all-stars

Anders Bordoy, Sr., F, Kiski Area

The Memphis commit, also a VND first-team selection last year, had 27 goals while assisting on 16 others en route to earning All-WPIAL and all-state honors.

Nick Braun, Sr., GK, Deer Lakes

The two-time WPIAL champion and Pitt-Greensburg recruit was a steady force in net who posted four 1-0 shutouts in the WPIAL playoffs en route to capturing gold at Highmark Stadium.

Nate Coleman, Sr., MF, Kiski Area

Coleman provided leadership, plus seven goals and four assists, for the section champion Cavaliers. He earned Section 1 Finest 15 and All-WPIAL honors.

Peyton Kushon, Fr., F, Deer Lakes

Kushon broke out with 17 goals, second on the team. He was the only freshman to earn Section 2-2A all-star recognition among nine seniors and five juniors.

Billy Lawrence, Jr., F, Springdale

Lawrence scored a team-best 30 goals and added 11 assists for the Section 3-A runners-up. His talents and skill earned him a place on the All-WPIAL team.

Colin McKinley, Sr., D, Plum

McKinley helped the Plum defense post 10 shutouts and give up just 17 goals in 23 games. Coaches voted him to the Section 4-3A Finest 15, and he picked up All-WPIAL honors.

Chris Mitchell, Sr., MF, Springdale

A second-team VND selection in 2020 and a first-team honoree last year, the All-WPIAL performer produced 19 goals and 18 assists for the quarterfinalists.

Lucas Pittman, Sr., F, Plum

The all-state honoree led the team in scoring with 19 goals and added 12 assists. Pittman was voted Section 4-3A Player of the Year and also was selected All-WPIAL.

TJ Schrecengost, Sr., MF, Plum

The All-WPIAL performer finished the season with 18 goals and 11 assists. Schrecengost scored twice in a first-round victory and tallied the regulation goal in the quarterfinals.

Seth Trisoline, Sr., MF, Burrell

Trisoline, recognized with all-section honors, led Burrell with 15 goals while also providing seven assists. He scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Deer Lakes.

Isaac Wetzel, Sr., MF, Freeport

Also a kicker for the football team, he had a team-best 16 goals and nine assists as Freeport reached the playoffs. Wetzel was selected to the Class 2A All-WPIAL team.

Second team

Maddox Anderson, Sr., GK, Kiski Area

Ethan Beck Sr., D, Kiski Area

Niko Ferra, Sr., D, Burrell

Aldi Flowers, So., MF, Plum

Mason Gent, Jr., D, Springdale

Joey Kushon, Jr., D, Deer Lakes

Jake Mull, Sr., F/MF, Leechburg

Chris O’Toole, So., F, Riverview

Tristin Ralph, Jr., F, Plum

Ashton Redmond, Sr., MF, Leechburg

Garrett Risch, Sr., F, Freeport

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

