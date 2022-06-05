Deer Lakes softball faces tough road in PIAA tournament

By:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 5:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes pitcher Maddie Kee delivers against South Allegheny during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

District champions, when they enter the PIAA playoffs, always are afforded the opportunity to play their first game in their home district.

Sometimes, the benefit extends to a home game in the opening round.

Deer Lakes, the WPIAL runner-up, must deal with that scenario when it travels to District 10 Class 3A champion Corry. The Lancers will make an approximately 2 hour, 15 minute trip for a 4 p.m. matchup Monday.

Despite the Beavers’ significant home-field advantage, the Deer Lakes players, including sophomore starting pitcher Maddie Kee, said the excitement, energy and focus for the program’s first PIAA contest since 2017 is the main thing on their minds.

“I think that gives us even a little bit more motivation than we already have, and we already have a lot,” Kee said.

“It makes you want to win even more and disappoint their fans on their home field. But no matter who we play or where we play, we are excited to be able to hopefully start a new run.”

Deer Lakes (13-5) wants to bounce back from last Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A title game at Cal (Pa.).

The Lancers were hoping to win their first WPIAL title since 2015 and third overall.

Personally, Kee said she is ready to face off against the relatively unknown but potent Corry lineup.

“The main thing we have to do going into this game and also as we play this game is shake off the loss in the WPIAL title game,” Kee said.

“We can’t let that remain in our heads. This is a new opportunity. As long as we have full concentration on this game, we’ll be fine.”

The Deer Lakes softball program has gone where few have been over the past decade with six appearances in the PIAA playoffs.

The Lancers made four straight trips from 2012-15 and returned in 2017.

“Now is our time to bring it back and get back on track from the WPIAL title game,” senior shortstop Shayne Cerra said.

“We all appreciate the history of Deer Lakes in the state playoffs, and we’ve been going to games since we were in about third grade. I remember following them the last time they went, which was my older sister Maura’s freshman year (2017). It’s really cool to kind of be in her shoes and be able to experience what states is all about.”

Monday’s winner meets District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area (16-5) or Southmoreland (14-4) in the quarterfinals. If everything aligns like Deer Lakes hopes, a potential rematch with Avonworth would loom in the semifinals.

“We’re just moving day by day, whether it’s practice or a game,” Shayne Cerra said.

“We do recognize the possibilities. We’re pumped to see we could play Avonworth down the line, but there is no rematch if we both don’t take care of the business right in front of us. If we all pull together and play as one, we have a great shot.”

Corry has a two-headed monster in the pitching circle. It is common practice for first-year coach Allison Williams to not reveal her starter until warm-ups before a game. Either Lexi Frisina or Haylee Dyne could get the call.

Frisina pitched against Harbor Creek in the District 10 title game, and she threw a four-hit shutout in the Beavers’ 2-0 victory at Penn State-Behrend.

Corry (11-9) had an up-and-down regular season and entered the District 3 playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

But the Beavers beat No. 3 Fairview in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Jamestown in the semifinals before the shutout of No. 1 Harbor Creek (17-5) for the 13th district crown in program history.

“Having those two pitchers ready to go and having to decide which one will pitch is a good problem to have,” Deer Lakes coach Rick Cerra said.

“They have several really good players and good hitters. They are a young team who is hungry to win some more games, just like us. They are on a high and on a roll from winning their last game to get to where they’re at. They are on a hot streak at the right time, for them, and we have to be at our best.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Deer Lakes