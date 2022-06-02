Deer Lakes softball players turn attention to states after WPIAL title game loss

By:

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 6:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes seniors with the runner up trophy for the WPIAL 3A softball championship Wednesday June 1, 2002 at California University. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Leah Kuban is out at second base as Deer Lakes’ Anna Bokulich handles the throw in the WPIAL Class 3A softball championship Wednesday, June 1, 2002, at Cal (Pa). Previous Next

Jenna Bisegna was at the meeting point between disappointment over Deer Lakes’ 8-1 loss to Avonworth on Wednesday in the WPIAL Class 3A softball title game and getting energized for Monday’s PIAA first-round game as the Lancers met for practice Thursday afternoon.

“We were feeling rather defeated yesterday, and the seniors got together and wanted to bring a light-hearted mood to practice,” the veteran first baseman said. “That is what we have going on. Our chemistry is the most important thing when we’re out on the field, so getting back to practice so quickly, it brings it all back around and helps get us refocused.”

Deer Lakes knew no matter what happened Wednesday on Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field, there would be at least one game left.

“It’s a completely new tournament, and we’re in it,” senior Reese Hasley said. “We’re hoping to make another run like we did in WPIALs.”

The Lancers, as the WPIAL runner-up, will take on District 10 champion Corry at a site and time to be determined.

While the exact location is not yet known, the Deer Lakes players and coaches do know they will be heading in the direction of Erie.

“We really put in the work to get to where we were, and we’re proud of that,” junior third baseman Delanie Kaiser said. “Not a lot of teams get to the WPIAL championship game. There are 20 some teams, and two were left. And we were one of them.

“It’s now a clean slate. Whatever happened (Wednesday) in the WPIAL title game, it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s time to start new. We have another chance, and we’re grateful for that.”

Kaiser said the team is looking forward to viewing some game film of Corry to get a better feel for its new opponents.

Deer Lakes (13-5) is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2017, when it made it to the quarterfinals.

“The plan for (Thursday) was to have a loose but a good practice,” Lancers coach Rick Cerra said. “The girls are hurting still, and that’s understandable. There is so much emotion that pours out in a title game like that. Like I mentioned to them before practice, we have to get past the loss. We can’t change the outcome. That wasn’t who we are, and now we just need to focus on Monday and be able to show just who we are.”

Deer Lakes is 2-4 in six WPIAL title games since 2012.

“I had seen Deer Lakes teams while growing up play for a title on that field, and it was a surreal feeling to be on that field myself with my friends and teammates,” senior left fielder Keeghan Cook said. “I’ve dreamed of that chance since I was little. Not winning the title doesn’t take away from the feeling.”

The Lancers players quickly took notice during warm-ups of two student pep buses rolling up to the field.

“It was awesome to see them packed to the brim,” said Hasley, the starting center fielder. “Having them behind me the whole game, they brought so much energy.”

Added Cook: “It was so amazing to know we had all that support. It felt like the whole community was behind us. No matter what the score was in the game, they were still loud and supportive. That meant a lot.”

Deer Lakes came out and used some built up energy to generate a pair of two-out walks in the first inning against Avonworth starter Alivia Lantzy, a sophomore playing in her first WPIAL title game.

But the Lancers were not able to get on the board in the first.

The Antelopes, the top seed, scored a run in each of the first three innings. A single from senior Shayne Cerra in the third brought home Deer Lakes’ lone run of the title game.

The Lancers hoped to keep the game close and have a shot to tie or take the lead in the later innings, but Avonworth essentially put the game away in the bottom of the fifth as it sent nine batters to the plate, collected five hits and scored five runs to widen its advantage.

“Avonworth is such a complete team,” coach Cerra said. “They are so well-coached, and they don’t make many mistakes. Who knows? If things break right in the state playoffs, we could see them again. That would be fun.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Deer Lakes