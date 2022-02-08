Deer Lakes uses second-half rally to dash Keystone Oaks’ playoff hopes

By:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Keystone Oaks and Deer Lakes square off Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Keystone Oaks came into its home game Tuesday with its playoff hopes on life support.

Thanks to a big run in the third quarter and a strong second half, Deer Lakes KO’d the Golden Eagles’ playoff hopes.

The Lancers broke open a tie game with an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter as they pulled away to a 74-57 win, giving the team its first two-game winning streak since mid-January.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Deer Lakes coach Terrence Parham said. “Anytime we can hold a team to under 50, you feel like you have a chance.”

After scoring 36 points in the first two quarters, KO was limited to only 12 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth.

Last month, Deer Lakes beat Keystone Oaks at home 72-59 with junior Bryce Robson leading the Lancers with 35 points.

On Tuesday, Golden Eagles coach Gary Goga came out with a triangle-and-two defense that worked, limiting Robson and Lancers senior Armend Karpuzi’s offensive chances.

However, Deer Lakes senior Lucas Tiglio stepped up in a big way with a team-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half.

His 3-pointer in the third quarter began the Lancers’ deciding run.

“This is a kid who was on the fence about playing a year ago,” Parham said. “We joke about it all the time. It was the best decision he made. He’s done all the little things all season long.”

Keystone Oaks senior Owen Minford, playing his final home game, had a game-high 23 points but only five came in the second half as the Lancers defense kept him in check after he connected on four 3-pointers in the first two quarters.

A pivotal point came in the waning seconds of the first half. The Golden Eagles built a 30-20 lead in the second quarter before the Lancers started to chip away.

Leading 36-35 and holding for one shot, Minford missed a contested jumper, and Deer Lakes rebounded and started a fast break that ended with a Robson layup right at the buzzer, his first two points of the game, to give the Lancers a lead at the half.

“I thought that was huge,” Parham said. “I told them it was only a one-point margin, but that was such a huge momentum swing.”

Lancers junior Nate Beuchel was in foul trouble early and often, but it opened the door for sophomore Billy Schaeffer to come off the Deer Lakes bench and be a big factor.

“Billy was a starter,” Parham said. “Billy was ready when his number was called, and it showed with his point production.”

Schaefer was one of five Lancers in double figures, tying Karpuzi with 16 points. Senior Justin Brannigan had 11 points while Robson ended up with 10.

While Keystone Oaks (3-7, 10-8) had its playoff hopes doused, Deer Lakes (7-4, 13-5) moves into third place, one game behind Burrell in Section 1-4A.

While the Lancers have won two straight and three of four, Parham isn’t happy with just making the postseason.

“We’re disappointed,” he said. “Our goal is to always win the section. We didn’t come to play in a few section games, and it’s a tough pill to swallow. So we’re not happy with where we are in our section, but we also know that when we’re clicking, you can underestimate us if you want to.”

Tags: Deer Lakes, Keystone Oaks