Defending champion New Castle reaches WPIAL finals for 8th time in 11 years

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 10:57 PM

The road to the WPIAL championship winds through gyms all across Western Pennsylvania, but New Castle rarely gets lost along the way.

This team knows the route well.

“This is the road we take every year,” senior Mike Wells said Monday night, after the Red Hurricanes clinched their eighth trip to the WPIAL finals in an 11-year span.

This time, the journey took them to Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center, but once again it ends at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center. Wells scored 23 points and junior Isaiah Boice had 22 as second-seeded New Castle celebrated a 72-62 victory over No. 6 Gateway in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal.

“We work for this,” Wells said. “The summer conditioning, the defensive slides at practice, this is what we work toward — playing at the Pete and making championship games. It’s nothing new to us.”

New Castle (23-1), the defending WPIAL champion, will face No. 1 Laurel Highlands (24-0) in the finals at 9 p.m. Friday at Pitt’s arena. The Mustangs have won 24 games in a row since losing to New Castle, 69-60, in last year’s WPIAL semifinals.

Laurel Highlands defeated Highlands, 61-44, in the Monday’s other semifinal.

“There’s the No. 1 team in the state,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “They’re obviously an outstanding basketball team. We have tons of respect for them. We’ll do what we have to do over the next few days to get ourselves ready.”

First, New Castle had to eliminate upset-minded Gateway (15-6), which reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 10 years. Will Kromka scored 21 points, Jaydon Carr had 16, and M.J. Stevenson had 11, but the Gators couldn’t keep pace with New Castle’s 3-point shooting.

The Red Hurricanes went 7 for 18 from beyond the arc. Boice had four 3s.

Overall, New Castle shot nearly 60% from the field in the first half and led 35-26 at the break. A pair of second-quarter steals led to breakaway layups for junior Jonathan Anderson, sparking a 10-0 first-half run.

Anderson finished with 13 points.

“I didn’t realize they shot the ball that well,” Gateway coach Alvis Rogers said. “They shot extremely well. All the film I looked at, even their home games, they didn’t shoot it that well, so I was surprised.”

Gateway went 4 for 17 from 3-point range.

Boice made two 3s in the second quarter and two more in the third. Michael Graham added two 3s and Wells had one.

“That was probably one of our better shooting games all year,” Wells said. “We haven’t shot the ball as good as we did last year, but it’s because Isaiah Boice and Mike Graham came out confident. That was definitely key.”

Boyce made two 3s about 80 seconds apart in the third quarter to push New Castle’s lead to 13 points. The 6-foot guard went 4 for 7 from the arc combined in the second and third quarter.

“Maybe we don’t shoot it like that every night, but we’re capable of shooting like that,” Blundo said. “We’ve had games where we have 10, 11 or 12. One night maybe they’re going in, the next night maybe they’re not. Tonight they went in.”

A 3-pointer by Kromka late in the third pulled Gateway to within nine points, but the Gators got no closer. Wells scored 10 points in the fourth, including a pair of breakaway dunks in the final minutes.

This will be the third WPIAL championship appearance for Wells and Graham, who won titles in 2021 and ’19. The team has now reached the WPIAL championship in eight of Blundo’s 12 seasons as coach and is 7-0 in those finals.

“Our guys have been here before,” Blundo said, “and they’re comfortable here.”

