Defending champion Thomas Jefferson routs Oil City, returns to PIAA 4A final

Friday, November 20, 2020 | 9:53 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen breaks into the open field against Oli City in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 20,2020. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Rex Miller upends Oli City’s Sean Stack in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 20,2020. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier breaks free for a touchdown against Oli City in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 20,2020. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Conner Murga runs for a touchdown against Oli City in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 20,2020. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson had the football 10 times Friday night and scored nine touchdowns, an almost-perfect performance that has the Jaguars headed back to Hershey.

TJ teammates Preston Zandier and Conner Murga reached the end zone three times apiece as the defending state champion steamrolled Oil City, 62-0, in a PIAA Class 4A semifinal on the Jaguars’ home field.

Thomas Jefferson returned only three starters from a season ago, but this year’s team suddenly looks a lot like last year’s dominant group. In the first half Friday, TJ built a 49-0 lead, rolled up 336 yards from scrimmage and held Oil City to 4.

“It’s coming together at the right time,” TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “We still had a turnover, but for the most part we played pretty mistake free. … We’re peaking at the right time.”

Thomas Jefferson (10-0) advances to face Jersey Shore (10-0) in the state championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium. The District 4 champion defeated Lampeter-Strasburg, 39-35, in Friday’s other semifinal.

This will be Thomas Jefferson’s fifth trip to the state finals, where the team is unbeaten.

“It’s incredible,” TJ quarterback Jake Pugh said. “With all the stuff that went down — we didn’t even know if we would have a season — and now we’re going back to Hershey two years in a row.”

On paper, District 10 champion Oil City (9-1) was a match for Thomas Jefferson. The Oilers were undefeated with wins of 68-6, 61-0, 72-0, 75-0 and 56-0 on its schedule this season.

In person, it was a major mismatch.

Oil City crossed midfield only once in the first half — and only barely — briefly reaching TJ’s 49 before a penalty pushed the Oilers 15 yards backward.

But by then, Thomas Jefferson had already scored five times.

“We knew that they hadn’t played anybody like us,” Cherpak said. “They’re not a come-from-behind offense, so that was our game play all along: Get a big lead. We won the toss and took the ball.”

TJ was dominant on the ground and in the air.

Pugh and Zandier connected for three first-quarter touchdowns on passes of 21, 37 and 10 yards. Murga scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second on runs of 40, 2 and 2 yards.

DeRon VanBibber added a 12-yard rushing touchdown before halftime to lead 49-0.

“Being a senior, last time on this field, getting a win in that fashion was special,” said Zandier, a Youngstown State recruit.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Thomas Jefferson