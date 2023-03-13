Defending champions to be challenged in PIHL Penguins Cup semifinals

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Wyatt Tutak (right) joins the celebration after a River Hawks goal against Hempfield during their PIHL Class AA quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Belmont Complex.

A year ago, the PIHL Penguins Cup was raised by Peters Township in 3A, Thomas Jefferson in 2A, Norwin in A and Neshannock won the Division II championship.

Three of those four are still alive as the league heads into its weeklong Frozen Four.

The PIHL will have four days of semifinal games Monday through Thursday, at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island.

The winners will advance to the four PIHL hockey championship games, March 20-21, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

All eight semifinals this week can be seen on Trib HSSN.

Penguins Cup Class 3A semifinals

North Allegheny (13-5-3) vs. Peters Township (17-3-1) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Monday, at 7:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland (12-8-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8-1) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Monday, at 9:15 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class 3A quarterfinals

Peters Township 7, Mt. Lebanon 1

Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Central Catholic 2

North Allegheny 3, Cathedral Prep 0

Penguins Cup Class 2A semifinals

Thomas Jefferson (13-8-0) vs. Armstrong (18-3-0) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Latrobe (12-7-2) vs. South Fayette (16-3-2) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Tuesday, at 9 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class 2A quarterfinals

Armstrong 12, Hempfield 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 1

South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 2

Latrobe advances after Bishop McCort forfeits due to the use of an ineligible player.

Penguins Cup Class A semifinals

Fox Chapel (19-2-0) vs. Norwin (17-4-1) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem (18-3-0) vs. Kiski Area (17-5-0) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Wednesday, at 9 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class A quarterfinals

Kiski Area 3, North Hills 2

Norwin 3, McDowell 2

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3

Greensburg Salem 6, Shaler 3

Penguins Cup Class A first round

Kiski Area 4, Avonworth 3

Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5

Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0

Shaler 2, North Catholic 1

PIHL Division 2 semifinals

Connellsville (13-5-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-1-0) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold (14-4-1) vs. Deer Lakes (17-2-0) at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island on Thursday, at 8:30 p.m.

PIHL Division 2 quarterfinals

Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 0

Connellsville 8, Neshannock 1

Ringgold 9, Burrell 3

Deer Lakes 6, Carrick 0

