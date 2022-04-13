Defending champs back in finals in WPIAL boys tennis tournament

By:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller plays a shot at the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A boys tennis singles finals.

South Fayette’s Jake Patterson and North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller are in position to defend their WPIAL boys singles championships, having won three matches Tuesday to advance to the district finals at noon Wednesday at Pure Athletex Sportplex in Wexford.

Patterson lost a total of three games in three matches en route to the Class 3A finals. In the semifinals, he beat Central Catholic’s Kyle Broadhurst, 6-0, 6-1.

Patterson will meet North Allegheny’s Trey Davidson in the finals. Davidson won a three-set battle with Franklin Regional’s Andrew Allen, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Scheller dropped four games in three matches on his way to the Class 2A championship match. He beat Mars’ Josh Dunham in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-1.

For the second straight year, Scheller will meet Quaker Valley’s Mike Sirianni in the finals. Sirianni beat Thomas Jefferson’s Drew Dimidjian, 7-5, 6-0, to reach the finals.

Last year, Scheller beat Sirianni, 6-1, 6-1.

Tags: North Catholic, South Fayette