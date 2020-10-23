Defending champs earn top seeds for WPIAL field hockey playoffs

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 7:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Delaney Shusko plays against Fox Chapel on Oct. 15.

If the seeds hold, WPIAL field hockey will see repeat champions across the board when the playoffs begin next week.

The defending champs – Pine-Richland in Class AAA, Penn-Trafford in Class AA and Shady Side Academy in Class A – all received top seeds when postseason pairings were announced Friday.

In Wednesday’s Class AAA semifinals, Pine-Richland, which has won two of the last three championships, will host Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny will visit Peters Township, the 2018 champs.

Penn-Trafford, which finished the regular season 13-0, has won four straight Class AA titles. On Tuesday, the Warriors will host Upper St. Clair and Latrobe will visit Fox Chapel.

Shady Side Academy, the two-time defending champs in Class A, will welcome Winchester Thurston in Wednesday’s semifinals. Aquinas Academy will visit Ellis School.

The finals will be played at Fox Chapel – Class AA and A on Monday, Nov. 2 and Class AAA on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

