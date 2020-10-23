Defending champs earn top seeds for WPIAL field hockey playoffs
By:
Friday, October 23, 2020 | 7:36 PM
If the seeds hold, WPIAL field hockey will see repeat champions across the board when the playoffs begin next week.
The defending champs – Pine-Richland in Class AAA, Penn-Trafford in Class AA and Shady Side Academy in Class A – all received top seeds when postseason pairings were announced Friday.
In Wednesday’s Class AAA semifinals, Pine-Richland, which has won two of the last three championships, will host Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny will visit Peters Township, the 2018 champs.
Penn-Trafford, which finished the regular season 13-0, has won four straight Class AA titles. On Tuesday, the Warriors will host Upper St. Clair and Latrobe will visit Fox Chapel.
Shady Side Academy, the two-time defending champs in Class A, will welcome Winchester Thurston in Wednesday’s semifinals. Aquinas Academy will visit Ellis School.
The finals will be played at Fox Chapel – Class AA and A on Monday, Nov. 2 and Class AAA on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Tags: Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy
More High School Field Hockey• North Journal notebook: North Allegheny field hockey rebounds
• Penn-Trafford field hockey aiming for perfection
• Pine-Richland field hockey goalie thrives in starting role
• Pine-Richland field hockey growing into dominant program
• Pine-Richland field hockey places 7 on WPIAL All-Star teams