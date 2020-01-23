Defensive pressure helps Shaler reach top of Section 3 standings

By:

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 5:54 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Jonah Young (3) defends against Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith (3) on Jan. 10, 2020 at Franklin Regional. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Tyler Beighley (24) competes against Franklin Regional on Jan. 10, 2020 at Franklin Regional. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Mekhi Reynolds (1) pulls up for a shot over Franklin Regional’s Jeffery Downs (10) on Jan. 10, 2020 at Franklin Regional. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Darin Mizgorski (22) and Franklin Regional’s Dylan Schlagel (20) go after a loose ball Jan. 10, 2020, at Franklin Regional. Previous Next

Each game requires Shaler Area senior Chris White to rely on his powers of observation. When an opponent is bringing the basketball up the floor, White looks for keys on how to separate them from it.

Being out front of the Titans’ press is an opportunity to generate offense.

“It’s testing the opponent,” White said. “What makes them back up, what makes them look to see who is around them, what makes them pick up their dribble.”

Shaler has been pressing more this season to great effect. The Titans, who are atop Section 3-5A with an 11-5 overall and 8-1 section record, have been forcing opponents into around 20 turnovers per game.

While not all of them are a result of the press, many have come as a result of the pressure provided by Jayshawn Greene, Jonah Young and White.

Shaler has been a team of many styles this year, feeling comfortable in whatever defense needed to win games.

“We’ve been able to play straight man and have trapped a lot,” Titans coach Rob Niederberger said. “We’ve pressed a lot more than we’ve ever pressed this year. Our defense has created a lot of offense. It’s given us energy on the offensive end.”

While losses to North Hills and Mars halted Shaler’s six-game winning streak. The Titans showcased their versatility during their hot streak.

Shaler held Armstrong and Hampton below 40 points, but also won three straight by scoring over 70 points in each contest.

No matchup is one White takes blindly.

“I feel like based on the different teams, you have to play a different game,” White said. “Kiski is more athletic and less fundamental, we had to play more forcefully by using our strength and vision more. Against Hampton, we had to think more logically and pass the ball around more.”

Titans senior Mekhi Reynolds leads the team in scoring, averaging nearly 24 points per game. He was three points away from reaching 1,000 points entering Shaler’s section matchup with Indiana last Friday. Reynolds will be the first Titans player to reach 1,000 points since Tanner Reinheimer did so in 2017.

Shaler has conjured up the right formula so far.

The Titans want to be prepared for anything they see moving forward.

“We teach the kids how to play slow too,” Niederberger said. “We’ve grinded out wins too. That’s the mark of a good team. Good teams can play both styles, fast and slow.”

