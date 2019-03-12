DeJidas ready to cap career on high note with Freeport softball

By: George Guido

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Freeport senior Ally DeJidas prepares for the upcoming 2019 season at practice March 8, 2019, in Freeport. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Freeport softball coach Sam Ross prepares his team for the upcoming 2019 season at practice March 8, 2019, in Freeport. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Freeport catcher Natalie King prepares for the upcoming 2019 season at practice March 8, 2019, in Freeport. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Freeport’s Autumn Powell prepares for the upcoming 2019 season at practice March 8, 2019, in Freeport. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Freeport shortstop Emily Schmidt prepares for the upcoming 2019 season at practice March 8, 2019, in Freeport. Previous Next

In her years at Freeport, Ally DeJidas has experienced plenty of success as a state volleyball champion, a key member of a Yellowjackets’ softball team that made three straight playoff appearances and was part of the recent girls basketball run to the playoffs.

Now, as she prepares for her last sports season in Navy blue and gold, DeJidas reflected on her time at Freeport.

“It’s definitely hard,” DeJidas said of her high school days coming to a close. “But it went by real fast. I feel this year, it’s going to be a big year. We’re replacing a lot of good players we lost last year, but we have more people who can step in and complete those roles. I’m excited for one more go-around. It’s going to be sad, but I’m excited to be out there and give it one more shot.”

DeJidas will be heading to Mercyhurst in the fall.

With five key players departed, 12th-year coach Sam Ross is looking to DeJidas and her fellow upperclassmen to provide leadership to a number of newcomers.

“It’s the most seniors, five, that we’ve ever lost,” Ross said. “They were mainstays, you knew they were there somewhere. But from the first day of practice last week when Ally was there off her stint from the basketball team, her presence there picked us up. You could tell, and I was so happy to see her.”

Freeport will be seeking its 10th consecutive WPIAL playoff berth this spring. The Yellowjackets were 10-0 in Section 1-3A play last season. The only two losses were to Southmoreland in the semifinals and to Avonworth in the PIAA qualifier game.

Ross feels he has a nice core back this season, but is anxious to see what the seven or eight freshman who figure to be rostered can do.

Ross and his assistants — Ron DeJidas, Ally’s father, Larry Meta, John Radvan and Jay Powell — like to give the girls the first shot at the position they played in youth ball before seeing if there is a better fit.

“When we see something different, which we normally do, we move them,” Ross said. “When Ally came here, she had normally played first base, but she played center field for three years for us, but might move back to first. We tell them to be prepared to play a new position if that’s where we need them.”

Junior pitcher Tori Radvan is still hoping for medical clearances after sustaining a volleyball injury last fall.

DeJidas, a left-hander, might see some action in the circle if Radvan is unavailable, along with freshman Autumn Powell and sophomore Samantha Lynn.

Freeport’s section is filled with local rivals, unlike a number of schools in this six-classification era. Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny and Valley remain, while South Allegheny has moved out and Derry has moved in.

Sophomore Emily Schmidt will be at shortstop for the Yellowjackets, and senior Madison Wagner is at second base.

The outfield positions are wide open while freshman Natalie King will be behind the plate.

Freeport will begin its playoff push April 2 against Burrell at Freeport Community Park.

