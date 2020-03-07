Derry’s Cymmerman will medal again at PIAA Class AA wrestling championships

Friday, March 6, 2020 | 9:50 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ty Cymmerman wrestles under David Evans of Tunkhannock in the 126 pound quarterfinal bout in class AA in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

HERSHEY — Derry junior Ty Cymmerman must wait another year to win a state title.

That dream came to an end Friday in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals when he lost to Tunkhannock senior David Evans, 17-8.

But Cymmerman bounced back in the consolation rounds and earned his second consecutive PIAA medal. How high up the podium will Cymmerman finish after defeating Muncy senior Jacob Blair, 5-3, and Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly, 2-1, in overtime will be determined.

Cymmerman was facing Forest Hills sophomore Jackson Arrington in the fifth round of consolations Friday for the right to wrestle for third place at 126 pounds.

Burrell juniors Ian Oswalt (132 pounds) and AJ Corrado (152) advanced to the finals with two wins.

Oswalt edged East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and then downed Brockway senior Anthony Glasl, 3-1, in the semifinals.

While Oswalt was not pleased with his quarterfinal match, he was all smiles after the semifinals.

“A win is a win,” Oswalt said. “Obviously, I would have loved to win more dominantly. Now my goal is to go in there, wrestle 100% and go win it.”

It won’t be easy.

Oswalt will face Glendale junior Brock McMillen, who he lost 3-1 in sudden victory Feb. 22 at the Southwest Regional finals.

Corrado won the rubber match against Penns Valley junior Malachi DuVall, 3-2, at 152. Earlier in the day, he defeated Palisades junior Ben Haubert, 3-2.

He will face St. Joseph Catholic Academy senior Caleb Dowling.

“Malachi beat me the first time, so I made adjustments the next two times,” Corrado said. “Ian and I work so hard in the practice room year around. Seeing him make the finals, I’m excited for him and myself.”

The WPIAL had seven wrestlers reach the semifinals and six advanced to the finals.

Joining the Burrell wrestlers were South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (160) and Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182).

Freedom junior Trent Schultheis lost his semifinal round match.

The Class AA finals are at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Lawrence will be trying to become a three-time champion.

