Derry’s DeLuca dealing with knee injury

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 9:18 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Dominic DeLuca walks off the mat after losing to Jacob McMaster of Greenville in the 220-pound class AA championship final during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Derry senior Dom DeLuca wrestled with an injured left knee in the PIAA Class AA semifinals and finals in Hershey on March 8-9 according to wrestling coach Mike Weinell.

“We knew he tweaked it on Friday in the quarterfinals, but we didn’t know to what extent,” Weinell said. “Looking back at it, now we know why he didn’t shoot as much in the finals.”

DeLuca did not indicate he was injured and praised Greenville senior Jacob McMasters for being a better wrestler during the championship bout, when he fell 6-2 at 220 pounds.

Weinell said the injury is to his right knee and requires no surgery, just rest.

DeLuca, who also plays volleyball, will miss a couple weeks of the volleyball season.

The senior is going to Mercyhurst to play football in the fall. He was a Tribune-Review Terrific 25 selection at linebacker.

