Derry’s Justin Huss suffers broken leg in basketball section opener

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 11:24 PM

2019 Tribune-Review player of the year Justin Huss of Derry

Derry senior basketball player Justin Huss broke his right leg Friday night in the Trojans’ emotional, 59-57 victory over visiting Freeport.

Huss went up for a rebound with 2:44 left in the second quarter and came down awkwardly on the leg. He crashed to the baseline, writhing in pain.

The 2019 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Football Player of the Year, Huss received medical attention during a long stoppage of play before he was carted off on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Derry coach Tom Esposito said Huss broke his fibula and tibia — essentially the same injury he suffered to his left leg last year before the start of football season.

For that injury, he had six screws and a steel plate put in his left leg and returned in six months.

The latest setback for the Trojans’ backcourt leader looks to be season-ending, Esposito said.

“He just kept saying, ‘Why me, why me?’,” Esposito said. “It was a pretty emotional scene. It’s heartbreaking to see it happen to someone who not only is a great athlete, but also a great young man.”

Esposito said bench players heard the knee “pop” and knew the injury was serious.

After Derry collected itself, Tyson Webb came up with a key steal and was fouled with four-tenths of a second to play and the Section 1-4A opener tied at 57-57.

Webb made both free throws to give the Trojans (2-4, 1-0) the win.

“We tried to hold it together,” Esposito said. “In the huddle, we said, ‘Let’s regroup, refocus and win this for No. 21.”

Tanner Nicely led all scorers with 23 points for Derry, while Huss finished with 12 points.

Freeport’s basketball team offered prayers to Huss on Twitter and Huss thanked them.

Huss was one of the top running backs in the WPIAL this season. He ran for 1,995 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

Thank you to everyone who sent me prayers. I appreciate every single one of you.✊???? pic.twitter.com/wmXMxCGylw — Justin Huss (@jdhuss21) December 21, 2019

Prayers up for my man @jdhuss21 one of the toughest kids I know. Love you like a brother man. You’ll fight through. Everything for 21 ???????? — Max Malis (@MaxMalis) December 21, 2019

Thank you???? — Justin Huss (@jdhuss21) December 21, 2019

