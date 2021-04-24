Despite cancellation of annual event, Franklin Regional basketball boosters make donation to Clelian Heights

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Clelian Heights’ Brendon Sims (85) puts a shot in the hoop during an exhibition basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional’s annual basketball game with Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Childen was canceled in January because of the pandemic, but the goodwill of the annual event is right on schedule.

The schools have a partnership that brings students together for a much-anticipated day of fun and friendships. The event is part of the annual calendar for both schools and usually draws quite a crowd to Murrysville.

While the decadelong tradition is expected to resume next year, Franklin Regional wanted to make sure it recognized the event through its annual booster donation.

“In January 2020, we hosted our dear friends for the 10th anniversary of our special tradition,” said Murrysville’s Kurt Kimmich, who started the Clelian Heights custom with his wife, Amy. Their son, Ben, attends the school in Greensburg and is a team manager at Franklin Regional for his brothers’ basketball and soccer teams.

“Who knew what was just around the corner with regard to the global pandemic? I was really disappointed when we determined that 2021 wasn’t an option for us.”

The boys and girls boosters at Franklin Regional raised $1,000, which was presented by senior captains to Clelian officials.

“I know first hand how difficult fundraising has been for booster groups this past year” Kurt Kimmich said. “The fact that our booster groups felt strongly enough about our relationship with Clelian Heights to still make the donation speaks volumes to our community.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

