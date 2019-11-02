Despite inspired effort by Elizabeth Forward, Aliquippa wins, advances in playoffs

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 10:49 PM

AMBRIDGE — If Elizabeth Forward was to defeat Aliquippa on Friday in their WPIAL Class 3A playoff opener, Mike Collodi knew his team would have to play a near-perfect game.

For a good bit of the first half, the Warriors executed their plan. They played physical, effective defense and opportunistic offense, going step for step with the Quips. But, eventually, the Quips did what the Quips do: forcing turnovers, making big plays and, eventually, winning.

The Quips downed Elizabeth Forward, 27-7.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Collodi said. “It’s unbelievable. Our effort tonight was great. I can’t say enough about our effort and our physicality.

“But when you make mistakes against a good team, it costs you. We committed a lot of turnovers, and we couldn’t let up big plays. We let up a couple big plays here and there.”

Warriors’ quarterback Evan Lewis threw three interceptions, with one proving particularly costly. Toward the middle of the second quarter, Vernon Redd picked off Lewis and returned it 57 yards to the Warriors’ 3-yard line. Redd promptly scored thereafter on a 3-yard run, and Antonio Quinn ran it in on the 2-point conversion.

A 7-6 Warriors lead turned into a 14-7 deficit at halftime.

The Quips continued the momentum after the break, scoring 13 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Before the game turned, the Warriors played passionately and effectively. The Warriors got the ball first and took it into Quips territory before Lewis was intercepted by Isaiah Towler at the 8-yard line.

The Warriors’ held the Quips off on the ensuing drive, but Quinn scored a 10-yard touchdown on the next one, putting Aliquippa up 6-0. The Warriors answered, as Chase Whatton came up big, catching a 21 yard pass, and scoring on an 8-yard run.

Elizabeth Forward, suddenly, was leading 7-6 after a quarter.

“We had a lot of energy,” Collodi said. “The kids were ready to play, and they were excited for the opportunity.”

The Warriors continued pressing early in the second quarter, forcing a defensive stop before DaVontay Brownfield blocked the Quips’ punt, giving Elizabeth Forward prime field position at Aliquippa’s 32-yard line.

The Warriors, though, could not gain any traction, going 1 yard back and turning it over on downs. It was a missed opportunity, and, in some respects, a turning point.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize,” Collodi said. “When you go against a great defense that only gives up six points a game, it’s difficult to score.”

Aliquippa took the lead not too long after, and then came out flying in the second half.

A long kick return by Dewayne Revis put the ball at EF’s 44-yard line. The Quips took advantage and capitalized when Vaughn Morris scored on a 7-yard run.

The next drive, Morris found Zuriah Fisher for a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown, putting the Quips’ up 26-6.

Aliquippa’s defense settled in the rest of the way and throttled the Warriors’ offense, which gained just 149 yards to the Quips’ 245.

“We haven’t seen speed like that all year,” Collodi said. “There’s passes that we would normally complete that their corners can get to. There were runs that could be touchdowns that are 10 yard gains. Their speed is second to none, and they’re big.”

After the clock struck zero and Collodi gave his postgame speech, the Warriors lingered for quite a bit. Tears were shed, and loads of hugs were exchanged. It was indicative of how far the program has come.

“We no longer hope to win games. We expect to win games,” Collodi said. “That’s where we are at Elizabeth Forward.”

