District 6 basketball playoffs postponed; Ligonier Valley boys to play Saturday

By: Dave Mackall

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 7:32 PM

Ligonier Valley’s District 6 playoff schedule in boys basketball will begin a day later as part of a decision to delay most boys and girls games because of a winter storm warning Wednesday.

Top-seeded Ligonier Valley (20-2), the defending Class 3A champion, will open the playoffs on Saturday, instead of Friday, at home against No. 9 Central Cambria.

“We made this decision now, so all schools could announce this information to all their students and teams prior to dismissal today,” according to a statement Tuesday by District 6 basketball co-chairmen Bill Marshall and Mike Hudak.

Games originally scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed to Thursday, while all but one of Thursday’s originally scheduled games will be moved to Friday, and all of Friday’s scheduled games to Saturday.

None of the 11 scheduled boys and girls play-in games Tuesday were affected by the announcement. Additionally, a Class 5A subregional girls game Thursday, featuring District 6 Portage at Obama Academy of the City League, will be played as scheduled.

Meanwhile, both District 6-4A championship games have been moved to Hollidaysburg High School because of conflicts with the original site. The Class 4A games will be played on Friday night and the Class 5A games on Monday night.

