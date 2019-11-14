District 6 Class 2A football finals primer: Ligonier Valley vs. Richland
Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 5:44 PM
PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship
No.1 Richland (11-0) vs. No. 2 Ligonier Valley (12-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Mansion Park, Altoona
On the air: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; 106.3 FM
Coaches: Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley; Brandon Bailey, Richland
Winner plays: The winner of the (12-1) Bishop McDevitt (6-6) vs. (2-1) Dunmore (8-4) on either Nov. 22 or 23 in PIAA playoffs.
District 6 titles: Ligonier Valley 2 (2016, 2017); Richland 2 (2012, 2018)
Ligonier Valley
Player to watch
Kyrie Miller
Senior, 5-8, 186, RB/LB
One of Western Pennsylvania’s top rushers, Miller has accumulated more than 2,000 offensive yards and scored 33 touchdowns. He ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s District 6 semifinal win over Bellwood-Antis.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Sam Sheeder, 97-152, 1,790 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs
Rushing: Kyrie Miller, 159-1,758 yards, 31 TDs; Sheeder, 71-574 yards, 7 TDs
Receiving: John Beard, 45-736 yards, 7 TDs.; Matt Marinchak, 25-444 yards, 8 TDs.; Miller, 19-334 yards, 3 TDs.
How they got here
Ligonier Valley (12-0)
Coach: Roger Beitel
Regular season
67 Homer-Center 0
47 at Penns Manor 7
2 United 0 (forfeit)
57 at Saltsburg 12
54 West Shamokin 7
48 at Purchase Line 0
46 Marion Center 0
42 at No. Cambria 7
58 Blairsville 14
Appalachian Bowl
58 Portage 6
District 6 playoffs
49 West Shamokin 7
21 Bellwood-Antis 20
Probable starting lineup
Offense
LT, 66, Wylie Spiker, 6-3, 250, sr.
LG, 54, Michael Petrof, 6-2, 275, sr.
C, 74, Jude Grzywinski, 6-2, 250, so.
RG, 71, Alex Torrance, 6-0, 245, sr.
RT, 55, Christian Jablonski, 6-5, 250, sr.
TE, 81, Cage Dowden, 6-0, 220, sr.
SE, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.
SE, 19, Matt Marinchak, 6-1, 165, so.
QB, 16, Sam Sheeder, 5-9, 190, sr.
RB, 29, Kyrie Miller, 5-8, 186, sr.
FB, 25, Aiden Kelley, 5-9, 215, sr.
K, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.
Defense
LE, 58, Gabe Gonda, 6-1, 245, sr.
LT, 54, Mike Petrof, 6-2, 275, sr.
RT, 66, Wylie Spiker, 6-3, 259, sr.
RE, 55, Christian Jablonski, 6-5, 250, sr.
ILB, 25, Aiden Kelley, 5-9, 215, sr.
ILB, 8, Ethan Boring, 5-10, 187, sr.
OLB, 29, Kyrie Miller, 5-8, 186, sr.
SS, 16, Sam Sheeder, 5-9, 190, sr.
FS, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.
CB, 5, Nick Beitel, 5-7, 160, so.
CB, 11, Jasper Arnone, 5-11, sr.
P, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.
Notable
Ligonier Valley sophomore Nick Beitel, coach Beitel’s son, has rushed for 637 yards and 12 touchdowns in a reserve role. … The LV Rams have won at least 12 games the past four seasons. They are 51-3 with this current group of seniors. … Pending a decision from the WPIAL on Monday and a PIAA decision in early December, this could be Ligonier Valley’s final game as a member of District 6. … Beitel is 128-52 in his 16 years as coach at LV.
Richland
Player to watch
Caleb Burke
Senior, 6-1, 180, WR/DB
Burke caught nine passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 49-21 win over Penns Valley in the District 6 semifinals. He has been the primary target for quarterback Kellan Stahl and the Rams’ aerial attack.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Kellan Stahl, 130-208, 2,383 yards, 36 TDs, 3 INTs
Rushing: Trevor Tustin, 35-428 yards, 5 TDs; Stahl, 56-322 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: Caleb Burke, 56-1,157 yards, 19 TDs; Tustin, 18-554 yards, 8TDs; Koby Bailey, 25-323 yards, 5 TDs
How they got here
Richland (11-0)
Coach: Brandon Bailey
Regular season
28 at Bishop McCort 14
48 Cambria Heights 0
54 at Forest Hills 12
58 Johnstown 6
62 Somerset 8
42 at West. Hilltop 6
36 Bishop Guilfoyle 0
42 Bedford 13
62 at Penn Cambria 8
51 Chestunt Ridge 7
District 6 playoffs
49 Penns Valley 21
Probable starting lineup
Offense
T, 76, Aiden Marshall, 6-4, 250, jr.
G, 63, Bryce Batche, 6-2, 245, jr.
C, 74, J.D. Black, 5-10, 250, sr.
G, 52, Aiden Thomas, 6-0, 240, so.
T, 54, Nathan Kniss, 6-3, 235, jr.
QB, 15, Kellan Stahl, 5-11, 185, so.
RB, 41, Jacob Sabol, 5-10, 180, jr.
WR, 8, Trevor Tustin, 5-11, 170, sr.
WR, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.
WR, 3, Griffin Larue, 6-2, 190, so.
TE, 2, Koby Bailey, 6-3, 220, sr.
K, 97, Cole Pawcio, 5-9, 150, sr.
K, 16, Autumn Facci, 5-6, 125, jr.
Defense
NG, 50, Connor Rager, 6-2, 250, jr.
DT, 52, Aiden Thomas, 6-0, 240, so.
DT, 63, Bryce Batche, 6-2, 245, jr.
ILB, 41, Jacob Sabol, 5-10, 180, jr.
ILB, 40, Lucas Sabol, 5-10, 175, sr.
OLB, 2, Koby Bailey, 6-3, 220, sr.
OLB, 54, Nathan Kniss, 6-3, 235, jr.
CB, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.
CB, 3, Griffin Larue, 6-2, 190, so.
SS, 21, Allen Mangus, 5-6, 150, jr.
FS, 15, Kellan Stahl, 5-11, 185, so.
P, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.
Notable
Richland has won consecutive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles. … Richland won the 2018 District 6 title game against Ligonier Valley, 21-12. … Caleb Burke has committed to play college football at New Hampshire. … Richland’s closest game was a 28-14 victory against Bishop McCort in the season opener. … Richland averages 43.3 points per game.
