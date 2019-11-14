District 6 Class 2A football finals primer: Ligonier Valley vs. Richland

By:

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 5:44 PM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley honors military veterans as they take the field for their PIAA District 6 Class 2A playoff game with Bellwood-Antis on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Weller Field in Ligonier.

PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship

No.1 Richland (11-0) vs. No. 2 Ligonier Valley (12-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mansion Park, Altoona

On the air: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; 106.3 FM

Coaches: Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley; Brandon Bailey, Richland

Winner plays: The winner of the (12-1) Bishop McDevitt (6-6) vs. (2-1) Dunmore (8-4) on either Nov. 22 or 23 in PIAA playoffs.

District 6 titles: Ligonier Valley 2 (2016, 2017); Richland 2 (2012, 2018)

Ligonier Valley

Player to watch

Kyrie Miller

Senior, 5-8, 186, RB/LB

One of Western Pennsylvania’s top rushers, Miller has accumulated more than 2,000 offensive yards and scored 33 touchdowns. He ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s District 6 semifinal win over Bellwood-Antis.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Sam Sheeder, 97-152, 1,790 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing: Kyrie Miller, 159-1,758 yards, 31 TDs; Sheeder, 71-574 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: John Beard, 45-736 yards, 7 TDs.; Matt Marinchak, 25-444 yards, 8 TDs.; Miller, 19-334 yards, 3 TDs.

How they got here

Ligonier Valley (12-0)

Coach: Roger Beitel

Regular season

67 Homer-Center 0

47 at Penns Manor 7

2 United 0 (forfeit)

57 at Saltsburg 12

54 West Shamokin 7

48 at Purchase Line 0

46 Marion Center 0

42 at No. Cambria 7

58 Blairsville 14

Appalachian Bowl

58 Portage 6

District 6 playoffs

49 West Shamokin 7

21 Bellwood-Antis 20

Probable starting lineup

Offense

LT, 66, Wylie Spiker, 6-3, 250, sr.

LG, 54, Michael Petrof, 6-2, 275, sr.

C, 74, Jude Grzywinski, 6-2, 250, so.

RG, 71, Alex Torrance, 6-0, 245, sr.

RT, 55, Christian Jablonski, 6-5, 250, sr.

TE, 81, Cage Dowden, 6-0, 220, sr.

SE, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.

SE, 19, Matt Marinchak, 6-1, 165, so.

QB, 16, Sam Sheeder, 5-9, 190, sr.

RB, 29, Kyrie Miller, 5-8, 186, sr.

FB, 25, Aiden Kelley, 5-9, 215, sr.

K, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.

Defense

LE, 58, Gabe Gonda, 6-1, 245, sr.

LT, 54, Mike Petrof, 6-2, 275, sr.

RT, 66, Wylie Spiker, 6-3, 259, sr.

RE, 55, Christian Jablonski, 6-5, 250, sr.

ILB, 25, Aiden Kelley, 5-9, 215, sr.

ILB, 8, Ethan Boring, 5-10, 187, sr.

OLB, 29, Kyrie Miller, 5-8, 186, sr.

SS, 16, Sam Sheeder, 5-9, 190, sr.

FS, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.

CB, 5, Nick Beitel, 5-7, 160, so.

CB, 11, Jasper Arnone, 5-11, sr.

P, 88, John Beard, 5-11, 220, sr.

Notable

Ligonier Valley sophomore Nick Beitel, coach Beitel’s son, has rushed for 637 yards and 12 touchdowns in a reserve role. … The LV Rams have won at least 12 games the past four seasons. They are 51-3 with this current group of seniors. … Pending a decision from the WPIAL on Monday and a PIAA decision in early December, this could be Ligonier Valley’s final game as a member of District 6. … Beitel is 128-52 in his 16 years as coach at LV.

Richland

Player to watch

Caleb Burke

Senior, 6-1, 180, WR/DB

Burke caught nine passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 49-21 win over Penns Valley in the District 6 semifinals. He has been the primary target for quarterback Kellan Stahl and the Rams’ aerial attack.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Kellan Stahl, 130-208, 2,383 yards, 36 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing: Trevor Tustin, 35-428 yards, 5 TDs; Stahl, 56-322 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Burke, 56-1,157 yards, 19 TDs; Tustin, 18-554 yards, 8TDs; Koby Bailey, 25-323 yards, 5 TDs

How they got here

Richland (11-0)

Coach: Brandon Bailey

Regular season

28 at Bishop McCort 14

48 Cambria Heights 0

54 at Forest Hills 12

58 Johnstown 6

62 Somerset 8

42 at West. Hilltop 6

36 Bishop Guilfoyle 0

42 Bedford 13

62 at Penn Cambria 8

51 Chestunt Ridge 7

District 6 playoffs

49 Penns Valley 21

Probable starting lineup

Offense

T, 76, Aiden Marshall, 6-4, 250, jr.

G, 63, Bryce Batche, 6-2, 245, jr.

C, 74, J.D. Black, 5-10, 250, sr.

G, 52, Aiden Thomas, 6-0, 240, so.

T, 54, Nathan Kniss, 6-3, 235, jr.

QB, 15, Kellan Stahl, 5-11, 185, so.

RB, 41, Jacob Sabol, 5-10, 180, jr.

WR, 8, Trevor Tustin, 5-11, 170, sr.

WR, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.

WR, 3, Griffin Larue, 6-2, 190, so.

TE, 2, Koby Bailey, 6-3, 220, sr.

K, 97, Cole Pawcio, 5-9, 150, sr.

K, 16, Autumn Facci, 5-6, 125, jr.

Defense

NG, 50, Connor Rager, 6-2, 250, jr.

DT, 52, Aiden Thomas, 6-0, 240, so.

DT, 63, Bryce Batche, 6-2, 245, jr.

ILB, 41, Jacob Sabol, 5-10, 180, jr.

ILB, 40, Lucas Sabol, 5-10, 175, sr.

OLB, 2, Koby Bailey, 6-3, 220, sr.

OLB, 54, Nathan Kniss, 6-3, 235, jr.

CB, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.

CB, 3, Griffin Larue, 6-2, 190, so.

SS, 21, Allen Mangus, 5-6, 150, jr.

FS, 15, Kellan Stahl, 5-11, 185, so.

P, 12, Caleb Burke, 6-1, 180, sr.

Notable

Richland has won consecutive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles. … Richland won the 2018 District 6 title game against Ligonier Valley, 21-12. … Caleb Burke has committed to play college football at New Hampshire. … Richland’s closest game was a 28-14 victory against Bishop McCort in the season opener. … Richland averages 43.3 points per game.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

