District champion stand atop Trib HSSN state baseball rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 11:59 PM

With the district playoff complete, here are the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings prior to the first pitch of the 2019 state playoffs.

The top five this week consists of all district champions. These are teams that have won one championship this spring and are now looking for more gold.

All six classifications had two teams exit and two enter the top five, with the exception of Class 6A, which had three teams ousted and three new entrants.

Pine-Richland, Seton LaSalle and California are the only WPIAL teams still ranked among the best in the state this week.

Here are the rankings for the week ending May 31, with their overall records through Friday’s games.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous, district

1. Bethlehem Liberty, 21-2, 1, D-11

2. Pine-Richland, 18-4, 4, D-7

3. Hazleton, 18-3, NR, D-2

4. Neshaminy, 13-5, NR, D-1

5. West Lawn Wilson, 18-7, NR, D-3

Out: Landisville Hempfield (21-5, D-3), Penn-Trafford (18-4, D-7), Parkland (16-5, D-11)

Class 5A

1. Holy Ghost Prep, 22-1, 1, D-1

2. Blue Mountain, 19-3, 3, D-11

3. Cathedral Prep, 14-8, 5, D-10

4. Cedar Cliff, 21-3, NR, D-3

5. Pittston, 17-5, NR, D-2

Out: Lampeter-Strasburg (21-4, 3), Red Land (21-3, D-3)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro, 22-2, 1, D-3

2. North Schuylkill, 20-2, 3, D-11

3. Dallas, 17-6, 5, D-2

4. East Pennsboro, 22-2, NR, D-3

5. Bellefonte, 15-5, NR, D-6

Out: Northwestern Lehigh (20-3, D-11), Blackhawk (16-5, D-7)

Class 3A

1. Franklin, 21-1, 1, D-10

2. Mount Union, 20-3, 2, D-6

3. Montoursville, 19-3, 3, D-4

4. Lake-Lehman, 20-3, NR, D-2

5. Notre Dame Green Pond, 17-5, NR, D-11

Out: Hickory (14-5, D-10), Hopewell (15-6, D-7)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite, 15-3, 1, D-1

2. Seton LaSalle, 19-2, 3, D-7

3. Kutztown, 18-4, 4, D-3

4. Schuylkill Haven, 18-4, NR, D-11

5. Bishop Guilfoyle, 14-5, NR, D-6

Out: Serra Catholic (20-3, D-7), West Shamokin (15-2, D-6)

Class A

1. West Middlesex, 19-1, 1, D-10

2. California, 18-1, 2, D-7

3. Faith Christian, 12-2, 3, D-1

4. Forbes Road, 14-6, NR, D-5

5. Greenwood, 15-8, NR, D-3

Out: Millville (18-3, D-4), Otto-Eldred (16-5, D-9)

