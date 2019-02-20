DiVito nets 32 points as No. 2 Cornell takes down Greensburg Central Catholic

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Greensburg Central Catholic had no illusions about Cornell and its standout junior guard, Kaden DiVito.

The Centurions knew the Raiders would present a challenge in the WPIAL Class A boys basketball quarterfinals, but some self-inflicted issues did not help their cause in a one-sided defeat that snowballed downhill.

It was one of those nights for the Centurions.

Second-seeded Cornell dominated play in the third quarter when No. 7 GCC went ice cold from the field, DiVito scored a game-high 32 points and the Raiders rolled to a 78-48 victory on Thursday night at Peters Township.

Cornell (19-4), the highest-scoring team in Class A (75 ppg), advances to the semifinals for the second straight season.

The Raiders will play Nazareth Prep (17-3) on Monday.

“We try to play with nonstop energy,” said DiVito, who came in averaging 27 points. “We weren’t really in sync in the first half offensively, and we were in foul trouble. Our defense really turned up the pressure and we got running.”

GCC (17-7) made one shot in the third when it was outscored 23-2.

In all, the Centurions went nearly 12 minutes with just one field goal after Joel LoNigro’s 3-pointer with 1:55 to play in the second quarter gave them a 30-27 lead.

One hollow lull after another greeted them in the third, though, and fouls piled up as the Raiders were in front to stay.

“Everything went their way tonight,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said of Cornell. “The calls, the loose balls, all of it. We let it get out of control.”

Isaiah Langston had 16 points, Luke Piccolo added 12 and Jeavonte King-Walden chipped in 11 for the Raiders, who scored 43 second-half points to the Centurions’ 18.

“We turned the ball over too much,” Bisignani said. “This was not a good representation of how we can play.”

Cornell poured it on as it forced turnovers and contested shots.

It was only an eight-point game early in the third before the Raiders took over.

Ben LaCarte had a tip-in early in the third to make it 43-32, but GCC didn’t make another field goal until Ryan Bisignani scored early in the fourth. By then, it was 60-34.

What a vast difference it was from a rather exciting first half where momentum came in equal measures.

GCC leading scorer Geoff Helm battled foul trouble, picking up his third at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter. He finished with seven points.

GCC had two technical fouls.

Cornell used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to go ahead 13-4, and DiVito scored seven straight points to give the Raiders a 22-14 lead after a fast-paced first quarter.

DiVito had 11 in the first and 17 by the break.

GCC held Cornell without a field goal for about six minutes in the second quarter as it regained control and flipped a 24-17 deficit into a 27-26 lead.

The Raiders finally got back into rhythm offensively late in the quarter as DiVito and Langston each hit 3s to give Cornell a 35-30 lead at halftime.

LoNigro led GCC with 16 and LaCarte had 13.

Cornell made 24 of 29 free throws.

GCC was 10 of 11 but did not attempt a foul shot in the second half.

Cornell clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

GCC can get into the state bracket if Cornell makes the WPIAL final.

GCC was seeking its fifth semifinal berth in six years and seventh under Bisigani, who is in his ninth season.

