Dominant Central Catholic defense shuts out Mt. Lebanon, returns to WPIAL finals

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 9:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s JD Younger (3), Donovan Hinish (51) and Bralen Henderson sack Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels during the second quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson celebrates during the Vikings’ 35-0 win over Mt. Lebanon in a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman scores past Mt. Lebanon’s Tommy Boehner during the second quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar catches a touchdown pass over Mt. Lebanon’s Jack Smith (7) and Alex Tecza during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman carries past Mt. Lebanon’s Cooper Austin during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon. Previous Next

For much of Friday night, Central Catholic’s defense had Mt. Lebanon stuck in reverse.

Defensive lineman Bralen Henderson had four sacks and his teammates added four more as No. 3 seed Central Catholic leaned on its dominant defense to defeat No. 2 Mt. Lebanon, 35-0, in a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal.

The win takes the defending champion Vikings back to the WPIAL finals for the seventh time in eight seasons. Central Catholic (4-2) will face No. 1 seed North Allegheny (6-0) on Nov. 6 at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.

Mt. Lebanon was trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2000, but its hopes quickly snowballed out of reach. The Blue Devils finished the first half with minus-41 yards from scrimmage and no first downs.

Central Catholic led 21-0 at half. The mercy rule was enacted with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the third quarter after the Vikings scored twice more.

