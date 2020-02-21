Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley wrestlers shine at WPIAL championships

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 6:02 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Mikey Scherer wrestles against Quaker Valley’s Donovan Cutchember in the 220 weight class Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in WPIAL class AA individual wrestling championship at Canon-McMillan High School.

In a season when Quaker Valley won its second consecutive section championship and earned its first PIAA playoff berth, Quakers coach Mike Heinl told his team he wanted more.

Senior Donovan Cutchember answered the call Feb. 15 with the program’s fourth individual WPIAL championship in three years.

“He’s had two significant knee injuries, and I knew he was capable of winning,” Heinl said. “I think he knew it in the back of his mind. He wasn’t sure about wrestling this season, so he needed a little nudge to return, and he peaked at the right time. I’m extremely happy for him.”

Cutchember won 8-4 at 220 pounds against Burrell’s Michael Scherer who pinned him two weeks earlier.

“I’m really glad they convinced me to do it,” Cutchember said. “I’ve had a lot of reoccurring injuries, so it’s been tough. It’s taught me a lot in lot, especially to keep working hard and to keep pushing for my goals.”

Donovan Cutchember has racked up 79 wins in his wrestling career heading into the Southwest regional last weekend.

“(Donovan) wrestled out of his mind,” junior Conner Redinger said. “He took out three of the highest ranked opponents, and I just ran over to him, picked him up and was like, ‘and you weren’t going to wrestle?’ I was amazed. I’m so proud of him.”

Seven Quaker Valley wrestlers qualified for regionals, two more than last season, but Redinger cannot compete because of an injury.

“Overall, I’m pretty happy,” Heinl said. “You know, I always want more. I’m never satisfied. I want them to have good grades and good behavior, and I want to win. I think the program we’re building wants to win state championships, and we’re committed to that.”

Redinger, who attempted to win his third WPIAL title in as many years, lost 2-1 at 152 to Burrell’s A.J. Corrado.

“A.J. stuck to his game plan of limiting my offense,” Redinger said. “He got a takedown off my attack, which is how it ended basically. He’s a great wrestler. He finds the weaknesses in my technique even when I have beat him. So, I love wrestling him, because he always makes you want to work harder.”

Sophomore Patrick Cutchember was one win away from joining his brother at the top of the podium, but was pinned in the 182 finals by Ellwood City’s Austin Walley.

Tied 3-3 in the second round, Patrick Cutchember left his head down for a moment too long, which gave Walley an opportunity to cradle him into a pin.

“WPIAL probably has the toughest district in the state, which is what makes it so much fun,” Patrick Cutchember said.

“I just have to keep a short-term memory even though I lost. If I have to face him again, I’ll go into it with the most confidence I can have. If you don’t, there’s no way you win.”

Quaker Valley senior Austin Panteleo placed fourth at 170. Sophomore Amir McCrackin and freshman Logan Richey placed sixth at 195 and 106, respectively. Each qualified for regionals.

Freshman Michael Carmody finished in eighth place at 113 and advanced to regionals, because Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski was injured in the WPIAL fifth-place match.

“It’s been great to see how much everyone has grown as wrestlers, and we’ve tried to embrace being one of the best teams in double-A,” Donovan Cutchember said. “We’re all working toward one goal to be the best team we can be, and it’s awesome to be a part that.”

