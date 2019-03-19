Donovan Johnson scores 28, leads Moon past Mars in PIAA semifinals

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, March 18, 2019 | 9:30 PM

Donovan Johnson saw his Moon teammates leave in tears after losing to Mars in the WPIAL championship.

This time, there was nothing but smiles.

The star junior scored 28 points with five 3-pointers Monday night to defeat Mars, 73-55, in a PIAA Class 5A semifinal at New Castle. The victory advances the Tigers to the state finals for only the second time in school history and the first since 2004.

Moon (27-2) will face District 12 champion Archbishop Wood (20-8) at 8 p.m., Friday at Giant Center in Hershey. Archbishop Wood used overtime to defeat District 2 champion Abington Heights, 63-53, in the other semifinal.

For the second time this month, Moon built a double-digit lead over Mars. In the WPIAL finals, Mars rallied back from 16 points down to win 58-56.

This time, Moon steadily increased its lead.

The Tigers led 35-24 at half and 55-39 after three thanks in large part to Johnson, who went 10 for 12 from the field and didn’t miss a shot after the first quarter. He went 6 for 6 shooting in the second quarter, where he scored 15 of his 28 points.

Connor Ryan added 17 points including eight in the first quarter as Moon grabbed a 15-10 lead.

Michael Carmody led Mars (27-2) with 19 points and Andrew Recchia had 14.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Mars, Moon