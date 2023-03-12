Early deficit too much for Highlands girls to overcome in 1st PIAA playoff game
Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 7:03 PM
The Highlands girls basketball team dug itself an early hole in a PIAA Class 4A first-round playoff game Saturday against District 6 champion Penn Cambria at Mt. Aloysius.
The Golden Rams, playing in the program’s first tournament, fought their way back from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter and trailed by a single possession with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
However, the Panthers made enough plays down the stretch to finish off a 50-42 victory.
“I think they were a little nervous to start the game, being in the state playoffs for the first time and thinking maybe it was bigger than it was,” Highlands coach Shawn Bennis said.
Panthers senior Abby Crossman, who led all scorers with 24 points, hit a jumper a minute into the fourth quarter to give Penn Cambria a 10-point lead at 36-26.
Golden Rams junior sharpshooter Kate Myers hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds later, and fellow junior Jocelyn Bielak added a two-point jumper off a turnover.
Myers, who hit five 3-pointers in the game, tallied 10 points in the fourth and finished with a team-best 16.
Highlands forced a second Penn Cambria turnover a few seconds later, and junior Kalleigh Nerone was fouled and sank two free throws to cut the deficit to 36-33 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds on the fourth-quarter clock.
Nerone collected 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
Myers hit the second of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter with 3:56 left to make it 40-36. But Penn Cambria came back with a Crossman three-point play 12 seconds later to put the Panthers back up by seven.
The Panthers were put on the line down the stretch, and they finished the fourth quarter 8 of 13.
Highlands senior Ava Nitowski closed out her varsity career a little sooner than she had hoped. She picked up her fifth foul with 3:48 left in the fourth.
Bielak, who finished with nine points, was whistled for her fifth foul at the 3:02 mark, putting another dent in the Golden Rams’ late comeback hopes.
“We only go 6 or 7 deep, and the starters play a majority of the minutes,” Bennis said. “Losing Ava and Jocelyn, offensively and defensively, definitely hurt us.”
Highlands hoped to bounce back from losses to North Catholic and Quaker Valley in the WPIAL semifinals and third-place consolation, respectively, but the loss caps the Golden Rams’ season at 16-10.
“They showed so much heart,” Bennis said. “The one thing we’ve talked about is their mental toughness. It showed this afternoon that they were mentally tough. To be down 18-3, yes, they could’ve easily have given in, but they believed in each other.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
