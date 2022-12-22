Early signing day: WPIAL, City League players sign with Division I programs
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | 3:30 PM
High school football recruits used to have to wait until February to sign a national letter of intent, but that changed six years ago when the NCAA added an early signing period for Division I football.
Now, most of the top recruits sign in mid-December.
Here’s a look at senior football players from the WPIAL and City League who signed with Division I programs Wednesday:
Division I FBS
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley, DB, Pitt
Kameron Cheatom, Brashear, LB, Akron
Chris D’Appolonia, Seneca Valley, LB, Toledo
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, OL, Central Michigan
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, Kent State
Davoun Fuse, Washington, LB, Rutgers
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, WR, West Virginia
Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DL, Temple
Kyle Lenhart, Shenango, OL, James Madison
Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley, DB, Navy*
Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, LB, Pitt
Aiden Lyczek, Seneca Valley, LB, Navy*
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson, DE, Wisconsin
Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, OL/DL, Eastern Michigan
Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley, DB, Penn State
Ta’Mere Robinson, Brashear, LB, Penn State
Gregory Smith, Steel Valley, OL, Miami (Ohio)
Raion Strader, Penn Hills, DB, Miami (Ohio)
Division I FCS
Matthew Brooks, Gateway, DL, Duquesne
Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair, RB, Richmond
Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, OL, Richmond
Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny, DE, Youngstown State
Nate Chiarizio, Franklin Regional, TE, Duquesne
Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge, RB, Duquesne
Abdallah Daud, North Allegheny, OL, Duquesne
Dallas Harper, Gateway, S, Youngstown State
Rourke Kennedy, North Allegheny, WR, Bucknell
Andrew Kocan, Canon-McMillan, OL, VMI
Lucas Lambert, Seneca Valley, DL, Robert Morris
Kent McMahon, Canon-McMillan, LB, St. Francis (Pa.)
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, LB, Delaware
Kevin O’Donnell, North Allegheny, LB, Duquesne
Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, LB, Duquesne
Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny, WR, Fordham
*Signed non-binding certificate of intent
