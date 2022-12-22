Early signing day: WPIAL, City League players sign with Division I programs

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | 3:30 PM

High school football recruits used to have to wait until February to sign a national letter of intent, but that changed six years ago when the NCAA added an early signing period for Division I football.

Now, most of the top recruits sign in mid-December.

Here’s a look at senior football players from the WPIAL and City League who signed with Division I programs Wednesday:

Division I FBS

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley, DB, Pitt

Kameron Cheatom, Brashear, LB, Akron

Chris D’Appolonia, Seneca Valley, LB, Toledo

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, OL, Central Michigan

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, Kent State

Davoun Fuse, Washington, LB, Rutgers

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, WR, West Virginia

Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DL, Temple

Kyle Lenhart, Shenango, OL, James Madison

Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley, DB, Navy*

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, LB, Pitt

Aiden Lyczek, Seneca Valley, LB, Navy*

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson, DE, Wisconsin

Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, OL/DL, Eastern Michigan

Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley, DB, Penn State

Ta’Mere Robinson, Brashear, LB, Penn State

Gregory Smith, Steel Valley, OL, Miami (Ohio)

Raion Strader, Penn Hills, DB, Miami (Ohio)

Division I FCS

Matthew Brooks, Gateway, DL, Duquesne

Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair, RB, Richmond

Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, OL, Richmond

Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny, DE, Youngstown State

Nate Chiarizio, Franklin Regional, TE, Duquesne

Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge, RB, Duquesne

Abdallah Daud, North Allegheny, OL, Duquesne

Dallas Harper, Gateway, S, Youngstown State

Rourke Kennedy, North Allegheny, WR, Bucknell

Andrew Kocan, Canon-McMillan, OL, VMI

Lucas Lambert, Seneca Valley, DL, Robert Morris

Kent McMahon, Canon-McMillan, LB, St. Francis (Pa.)

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, LB, Delaware

Kevin O’Donnell, North Allegheny, LB, Duquesne

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, LB, Duquesne

Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny, WR, Fordham

*Signed non-binding certificate of intent