Western Pa. football recruits make official commitments during early signing period

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 8:41 AM

Tribune-Review

The early signing period for Division I football recruits has arrived and high school seniors across Western Pennsylvania took to social media Wednesday to reveal their official commitments.

Here’s a look at their announcements.

Michael Carmody, Mars, OL

Unbelievable feeling! Can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/9dYqIw4kR7 — Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) December 18, 2019

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, LB

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, OL

Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley, OL

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL

Welcome, Dayon Hayes!



DL • Pittsburgh ????#H2P ✍️ #2ManyLights0n pic.twitter.com/lb4sOsZL4x — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019

Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB

Fintan Brose, Hempfield, OL

Our first signee is in!



A big body for the D-Line joins his brother Braden.



Welcome @brose_fintan!#BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/vGqqpNz58e — Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 18, 2019

Michael Snowden, University Prep, LB

Ronald Novosedliak, North Hills, OL

Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE

NLI ✍️ Lucky No. 7 just came in from Joshua Rawlings (@Giant_jay87)!!! Welcome to the Virginia Family!!!#GoHoos | #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/PipJKA6dnC — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 18, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Hempfield, Mars, Norwin, Seneca Valley, Westinghouse