Western Pa. football recruits make official commitments during early signing period
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 8:41 AM
The early signing period for Division I football recruits has arrived and high school seniors across Western Pennsylvania took to social media Wednesday to reveal their official commitments.
Here’s a look at their announcements.
Michael Carmody, Mars, OL
Unbelievable feeling! Can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/9dYqIw4kR7— Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) December 18, 2019
✍️ ➡️ ☘️@MichaelCarmod10 is #IrishBouNDXX.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PeMSy9vdLj— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 18, 2019
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, LB
It’s official #WeAre???? pic.twitter.com/MfJ92PV0Vd— Zuriah Fisher???? (@Zfish84) December 18, 2019
The newest addition to #LBU: @Zfish84! ????#PSUSigningDay#WeAre20 pic.twitter.com/AJAuGpAWiZ— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 18, 2019
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, OL
Congrats on your first ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? as a #Boilermaker, @jkalt54. Welcome to the family.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 18, 2019
????: Harmony, Pa.
????: 6-5 OL
????: Played for @SV_Sports
ℹ️: https://t.co/QL7InhxuCk#BoilerUp x #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/HR187Yf2HH
Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley, OL
✍️ SIGNED.— Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) December 18, 2019
Welcome to Ball State, Kevin Meeder!
????@KevinMeeder
⭐️ Offensive Lineman
???? Seneca Valley High School (PA)#NSD20 | #WeFly20 pic.twitter.com/VrHKCfVJRg
Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL
Welcome, Dayon Hayes!
DL • Pittsburgh ????#H2P ✍️ #2ManyLights0n pic.twitter.com/lb4sOsZL4x
Welcome, Dayon Hayes!
Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB
Another Bronco QB with us: @JackSalopek #LetsRide | #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/05au01FG2h— WMU Football (@WMU_Football) December 18, 2019
Fintan Brose, Hempfield, OL
Our first signee is in!— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 18, 2019
A big body for the D-Line joins his brother Braden.
Welcome @brose_fintan!#BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/vGqqpNz58e
Michael Snowden, University Prep, LB
✍ @Snowde12Michael— Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) December 18, 2019
Welcome to the Akron Family, Michael‼#NSD2020#OurWay | #2IPC0DEhttps://t.co/J5J9LJW0CA pic.twitter.com/mML2kFbr7c
Ronald Novosedliak, North Hills, OL
CMU Football welcomes Ronnie Novosedliak, a 6-7, 255-pound offensive lineman from Pittsburgh, Pa.! #FireUpChips #FIRE20NE pic.twitter.com/aOzhdgOlO4— CMU Football (1) (@CMU_Football) December 18, 2019
Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE
NLI ✍️ Lucky No. 7 just came in from Joshua Rawlings (@Giant_jay87)!!! Welcome to the Virginia Family!!!#GoHoos | #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/PipJKA6dnC— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 18, 2019
