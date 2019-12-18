Western Pa. football recruits make official commitments during early signing period

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 8:41 AM

The early signing period for Division I football recruits has arrived and high school seniors across Western Pennsylvania took to social media Wednesday to reveal their official commitments.

Here’s a look at their announcements.

Michael Carmody, Mars, OL

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, LB

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, OL

Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley, OL

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL

Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB

Fintan Brose, Hempfield, OL

Michael Snowden, University Prep, LB

Ronald Novosedliak, North Hills, OL

Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

