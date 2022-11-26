Electrifying Quinton Martin sparks Belle Vernon to WPIAL Class 3A title win over Avonworth

By:

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 7:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin returns a punt for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Avonworth on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert hoists the WPIAL championship trophy with his team after defeating Avonworth in the Class 3A final on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin celebrates after defeating Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin scores past Avonworth’s Jackson Vogt during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin celebrates with Adam LaCarte after scoring against Avonworth during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux eludes Avonworth’s Peyton Faulkner during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin scores on a 32-yard pass in the second quarter during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Friday at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Brandon Biagiarelli carries past Belle Vernon’s Adam LaCarte during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Austin Johncour picks up yardage past Belle Vernon’s AdamLaCarte during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium. Previous Next

Attendance at Acrisure Stadium for the WPIAL Class 3A football championship: Quinton Martin … and everyone else.

Martin electrified the crowd with a highlight-reel, 51-yard punt return touchdown, caught a TD pass and ran for another score to lead Belle Vernon to its first WPIAL title since 1995 with a 24-7 victory over Avonworth on Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium.

Late in the third quarter, Martin caught a punt near midfield, ran left and tip-toed the sideline before cutting back and making numerous defenders miss. He offered one last bit of pizzazz, a sidestepping juke to his right before he hit the end zone.

@Team_Quinton gets the punt and takes it 51 yards to pay dirt, bobbing and weaving his way through would-be tacklers.@BVAFootball 17@AvonworthFB 7

5:42 | 3Q Watch: https://t.co/zAr2jpaH9P#HSSN pic.twitter.com/B0XAgVK3Hw — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 25, 2022

Top-seeded Belle Vernon (10-2) rallied from an early deficit with 21 straight points to pull away from the No. 2 Antelopes (11-2).

Martin also caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Braden Laux, whose first-half sack from his defensive end spot allowed the Leopards to get points on the board just before the half.

Martin added a 45-yard touchdown run with 8:48 left in the fourth.

Avonworth established the run early, rushing 14 times on its first 16 plays, with Brandon Biagierelli scoring on a 1-yard early in the second quarter for the game’s first points.

Biagierelli was primarily used in the wildcat formation.

Belle Vernon’s first points came on a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha with 5:25 left in the second quarter.

The Leopards had a 12-play drive stalled just inside the red zone.

Avonworth was seeking its third WPIAL title and second in four years.

Belle Vernon was the 4A runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

This story will be updated.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon