Electrifying Quinton Martin sparks Belle Vernon to WPIAL Class 3A title win over Avonworth
By:
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 7:26 PM
Attendance at Acrisure Stadium for the WPIAL Class 3A football championship: Quinton Martin … and everyone else.
Martin electrified the crowd with a highlight-reel, 51-yard punt return touchdown, caught a TD pass and ran for another score to lead Belle Vernon to its first WPIAL title since 1995 with a 24-7 victory over Avonworth on Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium.
Late in the third quarter, Martin caught a punt near midfield, ran left and tip-toed the sideline before cutting back and making numerous defenders miss. He offered one last bit of pizzazz, a sidestepping juke to his right before he hit the end zone.
@Team_Quinton gets the punt and takes it 51 yards to pay dirt, bobbing and weaving his way through would-be tacklers.@BVAFootball 17@AvonworthFB 7
5:42 | 3Q
Watch: https://t.co/zAr2jpaH9P#HSSN pic.twitter.com/B0XAgVK3Hw
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 25, 2022
Top-seeded Belle Vernon (10-2) rallied from an early deficit with 21 straight points to pull away from the No. 2 Antelopes (11-2).
Martin also caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Braden Laux, whose first-half sack from his defensive end spot allowed the Leopards to get points on the board just before the half.
House call! @BradenLaux14 connects with @Team_Quinton for a fourth down conversion and a score. @BVAFootball 10@AvonworthFB 7
1:15 | 2Q
Watch: https://t.co/zAr2jpaH9P#HSSN pic.twitter.com/mx3ZYGlI2u
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 25, 2022
Martin added a 45-yard touchdown run with 8:48 left in the fourth.
The Leopards are up three scores after a fourth-down stop and this run by @Team_Quinton. A 45-yard touchdown.@BVAFootball 24@AvonworthFB 7
8:48 | 4Q
Watch: https://t.co/zAr2jpaH9P#HSSN pic.twitter.com/vQDqIe6hmX
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 25, 2022
Avonworth established the run early, rushing 14 times on its first 16 plays, with Brandon Biagierelli scoring on a 1-yard early in the second quarter for the game’s first points.
Biagierelli was primarily used in the wildcat formation.
Belle Vernon’s first points came on a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
The Leopards had a 12-play drive stalled just inside the red zone.
Avonworth was seeking its third WPIAL title and second in four years.
Belle Vernon was the 4A runner-up in 2019 and 2021.
This story will be updated.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon
More Football• WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
• WPIAL Class A final by the numbers: Union 26, Bishop Canevin 0
• 2022 WPIAL 3A football championship breakdown: Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth
• 2022 WPIAL 2A football championship breakdown: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls
• Belle Vernon secondary prepares to deal with all Avonworth receivers in WPIAL title game