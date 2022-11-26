TribLIVE Logo
Electrifying Quinton Martin sparks Belle Vernon to WPIAL Class 3A title win over Avonworth

Friday, November 25, 2022

Attendance at Acrisure Stadium for the WPIAL Class 3A football championship: Quinton Martin … and everyone else.

Martin electrified the crowd with a highlight-reel, 51-yard punt return touchdown, caught a TD pass and ran for another score to lead Belle Vernon to its first WPIAL title since 1995 with a 24-7 victory over Avonworth on Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium.

Late in the third quarter, Martin caught a punt near midfield, ran left and tip-toed the sideline before cutting back and making numerous defenders miss. He offered one last bit of pizzazz, a sidestepping juke to his right before he hit the end zone.

Top-seeded Belle Vernon (10-2) rallied from an early deficit with 21 straight points to pull away from the No. 2 Antelopes (11-2).

Martin also caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Braden Laux, whose first-half sack from his defensive end spot allowed the Leopards to get points on the board just before the half.

Martin added a 45-yard touchdown run with 8:48 left in the fourth.

Avonworth established the run early, rushing 14 times on its first 16 plays, with Brandon Biagierelli scoring on a 1-yard early in the second quarter for the game’s first points.

Biagierelli was primarily used in the wildcat formation.

Belle Vernon’s first points came on a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha with 5:25 left in the second quarter.

The Leopards had a 12-play drive stalled just inside the red zone.

Avonworth was seeking its third WPIAL title and second in four years.

Belle Vernon was the 4A runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

This story will be updated.

